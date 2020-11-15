STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Reaching Brexit deal hard but 'doable', says Ireland

Negotiations for a post-Brexit free trade deal are to resume in London with both sides acknowledging major obstacles remain and time is running out.

Published: 15th November 2020 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2020 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Brexit

Representational Image for Brexit (File | Reuters)

By AFP

LONDON: With Britain and the European Union set to resume crucial post-Brexit talks on Monday, the Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said clinching a deal was very difficult but achievable.

"This is very difficult but it's also very doable," Coveney told Sky News on Sunday, stressing that negotiators are entering "move week" to reach a deal.

"We've got to make great progress this week," he said.

Negotiations for a post-Brexit free trade deal are to resume in London with both sides acknowledging major obstacles remain and time is running out.

READ|Five reasons why Ireland is key to a Brexit deal

The Sunday Times reported that both sides have agreed November 23 is the new deadline for a trade deal that would enter force from January 1.

Britain's Environment Secretary, George Eustice, told Sky News that he agreed with Coveney that next week is crucial.

"This needs to be a week when things move, when we break through some of these difficult issues and get a resolution," he said.

Nevertheless Coveney warned that Britain would scupper a deal if it goes ahead with its internal market bill that unilaterally rewrites the divorce treaty it struck with the European Union.

"If the British government is determined to continue with their internal market bill... then I think this is a deal that won't be ratified by the EU," he said. 

He said it was an "absolutely unanimous view" among EU officials that if Britain "deliberately decides to break international law and undermine a treaty that's not even 12 months old, then why will the EU sign up to a new deal when the UK is breaking the existing one linked to Brexit?"

The upper chamber of the British parliament in October symbolically defeated the government over the controversial legislation.

Eustice however confirmed the government would be "putting those measures back", stressing that these powers would only be needed in the case of no deal.

Other sticking points are fishing rights and ensuring a "level playing field" to maintain fair competition between UK and EU firms.

Coveney said the dispute on fishing quotas was "emotive" and both sides needed to "dial down the language" to reach a compromise, while Eustice noted there was still "some way between us."

Britain wants more than half the fish in its waters to be reserved for UK-based boats, while the EU wants this figure to be no more than 20 percent, the Sunday Times reported.

"Fish don't hold passports," Coveney said, arguing that species such as mackerel move between territorial water.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brexit Ireland Simon Coveney
India Matters
Children undergo treatment after being injured in unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Sawjian area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir. (File Photo | PTI)
Rights issue should be raised against Pakistan for ceasefire violations: BSF
A BJP leader attending Home Minister Amit Shah’s virtual rally at a BJP party office. (Photo | EPS)
Videos, not Twitter: How social media shaped the narrative in Bihar polls
File photo of IIT Guwahati.
Stanford University names world's top 2% scientists, 36 from 2 IITs
A medic screens a child of a migrant worker as they wait to board a train to Jharkhand during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown in Jalandhar. (File Photo | PTI)
Scientists decode why COVID-19 spares children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump attend pro-Trump marches, Saturday Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (File Photo |AP)
Violence erupts in Washington as Trump supporters clash with counter protesters
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi violates firecracker ban, air quality drops further
Gallery
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp