Hurt me a lot: Mexico President explains rationale behind flooding poor, indigenous areas

López Obrador defended his decision to open strategic floodgates, saying it avoided a major flood in Villahermosa, the capital of the Gulf coast state of Tabasco and home to over 350,000 people.

Published: 16th November 2020 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 11:38 PM   |  A+A-

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Mexico president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (File | AP)

By Associated Press

MEXICO CITY: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Monday he had to face a tough decision on whether to allow a big city to be flooded, or to direct excess water to poorer, more sparsely populated Indigenous areas.

The president, whose slogan has always been "the poor come first," chose the latter.

"It hurts me a lot," López Obrador said, while noting "there would have been a lot more people affected" had the city of Villahermosa been flooded.

He promised to drag river channels and reduce the focus on hydroelectric power production at a dam whose outflow contributed to the problem.

López Obrador defended his decision to open strategic floodgates, saying it avoided a major flood in Villahermosa, the capital of the Gulf coast state of Tabasco and home to over 350,000 people.

Tabasco is the president's home state, and heavy rains there have affected about 161,000 inhabitants whose homes were flooded or had to be evacuated.

But he said on Sunday that when a dam in Tabasco reached capacity, water had to be released and "we had to choose the lesser of two evils, and not flood Villahermosa."

