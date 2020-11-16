STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Moderna's news of vaccine being 94.5 per cent effective impressive: COVID expert Dr Anthony Fauci

Asked about the timeline for vaccinating people, Dr. Anthony Fauci projected that by the end of December, there will be doses available for people at high risk from the coronavirus.

Published: 16th November 2020 07:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 07:35 PM

A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts

A view of Moderna headquarters is seen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (File photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The United States' top infectious disease expert says news from Moderna that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective “is really quite impressive.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told NBC’s “Today” on Monday that Moderna’s finding, along with similar results from Pfizer last week for its vaccine, “is something that foretells an impact on this outbreak.”

“So now we have two vaccines that are really quite effective, so I think this is a really strong step forward to where we want to be about getting control with this outbreak,” Fauci said.

Asked about the timeline for vaccinating people, Fauci projected that by the end of December, there will be doses available for people at high risk from the coronavirus.

Fauci said the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have different platforms than other vaccines now in the pipeline. But he said the other vaccine platforms are using the “spike protein" of the coronavirus which has been researched very intensively, giving him hope that more than two of these vaccines will also be effective.

