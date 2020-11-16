STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi to attend 12th BRICS Summit in Russia on November 17

The summit is being held in the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 16th November 2020 05:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 05:21 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia, under the theme 'Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth' on November 17.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said that the Prime Minister will be attending the virtual summit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"At the invitation of President Vladimir Putin, PM Narendra Modi will be attending 12th BRICS Summit hosted by Russia, under the theme 'Global Stability, Shared Security and Innovative Growth' on 17 November. Meeting will be held in a virtual format," MEA said.

The summit is being held in the backdrop of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"...leaders would be discussing intra-BRICS cooperation and key issues in the global context, including the reform of the multilateral system, measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, health, energy and people to people exchanges," MEA added.

India will be taking over the chairship of the BRICS, which would be the third BRICS Presidency for India since its inception, after 2012 and 2016, and will host the 13th BRICS Summit in 2021, the statement said.

