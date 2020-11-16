STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

SpaceX aims for night crew launch, Elon Musk sidelined by COVID-19

Vice President Mike Pence was expected at NASA's Kennedy Space Center for the long-awaited start of regular crew rotations aboard privately owned and operated capsules.

Published: 16th November 2020 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

CAPE CANAVERAL: SpaceX aimed for a Sunday night launch of four astronauts to the International Space Station, although the prospects of good weather were just 50-50 and its leader was sidelined by COVID-19.

Vice President Mike Pence was expected at NASA's Kennedy Space Center for the long-awaited start of regular crew rotations aboard privately owned and operated capsules.

It also marked only the second time in nearly a decade that astronauts were set to rocket into orbit from the U.S.

"Game day!" tweeted NASA astronaut Mike Hopkins, the crew commander.

As nearby towns braced for an onslaught of spectators, SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk disclosed via Twitter that he "most likely" has a moderate case of coronavirus, despite mixed test results.

NASA policy is that anyone testing positive for the virus to quarantine and remain isolated.

Musk remained upbeat.

"Astronaut launch today!" he tweeted Sunday morning, adding that he had symptoms last week of a minor cold but currently felt "pretty normal."

Representatives for the California-based SpaceX didn't respond to queries about his whereabouts.

The launch of three Americans and one Japanese, all but one of them former space station residents, comes just three months after a pair of NASA test pilots successfully concluded SpaceX's first occupied flight of a Dragon crew capsule.

The crew led by Hopkins, an Air Force colonel, includes physicist Shannon Walker and Navy Cmdr.

and rookie astronaut Victor Glover, who will be the first Black astronaut to spend an extended period aboard the space station, a full five to six months.

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi will become only the third person to rocket into orbit aboard three different kinds of spacecraft.

They named their capsule Resilience given all the challenges in 2020, most notably the global pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SpaceX Elon Musk
India Matters
A Christian devotee wearing a mask offers prayers at a Church in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
'Virus easier to spread indoors, winter perfect set-up'
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish — tough taskmaster, stubborn politician yet approachable 
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
SC may hear pleas on Andhra CM’s allegations today
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech begins phase 3 trials of Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Soumitra Chatterjee
Remembering Soumitra Chatterjee: The acting titan who took Indian cinema to the world
US singer Mary Millben sings ‘Om Jai Jagdish Hare’, video goes viral
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp