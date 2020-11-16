STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump aide promises 'very professional transition' to Biden even as former refuses to concede

While caveating that Trump did have outstanding court challenges, O'Brien's comments signaled some of the firmest statements yet from a senior administration official acknowledging Biden's win.

Published: 16th November 2020 10:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2020 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)

Donald Trump and US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump's national security adviser promised a "very professional transition" to the administration of President-elect Joe Biden in an interview broadcast Monday, even as Trump continues to falsely claim he won the November election.

Speaking to the Global Security Forum hosted in part by Qatar, Robert O'Brien several times mentioned the transition and referred to recent peace deals that Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates struck with Israel as "a great legacy for the president to have as he leaves office."

While caveating that Trump did have outstanding court challenges, O'Brien's comments signaled some of the firmest statements yet from a senior administration official acknowledging Biden's win in the Nov 3 vote.

"If the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner, obviously things look that way now, we'll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council. There's no question about it," O'Brien said.

ALSO READ | I concede nothing: Donald Trump admits Joe Biden's win for first time but calls election 'rigged'

"They're going to have very professional folks coming in to take these positions."

He added: "We've passed the baton and had peaceful, successful transitions even in the most contentious periods."

Since losing, Trump has made unsubstantiated claims about the election on Twitter.

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the vote.

Officials from both the Democratic and Republican parties have said the poll went well, as have international observers.

The federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency also says: "The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history."

O'Brien, Trump's fourth national security adviser, previously served as his special envoy on hostage affairs.

Asked about American journalist Austin Tice, who disappeared covering Syria's civil war in 2012 and is believed to be held by Damascus, O'Brien said the U.S. was using "every lever" to get him back home.

"We are using every tool, whether it's through allies, whether it's through adversaries," O'Brien said.

"We would like to get him back and I'd like to see him him back and I know the president would like to see him back before he leaves office."

Syria has not acknowledged holding Tice.

A top Lebanese security official said Saturday that he visited Syria for two days to speak with officials there about Tice.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
donald trump Joe Biden US elections 2020 US Polls 2020
India Matters
Moderna’s vaccine, created with the National Institutes of Health, is being studied in 30,000 volunteers who received either the real vaccination or a dummy shot. (Photo |AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5 per cent effective, says Moderna
A boy watches as a health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Obese people found to be at increased risk of Covid-19
For representational purposes
Covid-19 individual life insurance policy now available on the market
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri | PTI
Air travel will return to pre-COVID levels by end of December, says Civil Aviation Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The thousands to be involved in the latest UK trial will partly be recruited from the National Health Service (NHS) Vaccine Registry. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine found to be 94.5% effective, says US biotech firm Moderna
In this frame grab from NASA TV, the SpaceX Dragon is seen after docking at the International Space Station. (Photo | AP)
Four astronauts reaches ISS in historic NASA-SpaceX mission
Gallery
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee passed away on Sunday at a Kolkata hospital where he was for over a month. Here is all you need to know about the iconic film star. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab and PTI)
Soumitra Chatterjee: Bengali cinema's Alt Superstar
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp