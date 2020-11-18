Proposed Jagannath temple in London to get Neem wood from Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Neem wood from Bhubaneswar will be used for carving the idols of the Trinity to be installed in the proposed Jagannath temple in London. The temple would be constructed on four acre of land by the Jagannath Temple Trust, UK.

At an international webinar to discuss the vision, objectives and roadmap for the temple, the Trust stated that Prof Sanjay Satpathy of Ravenshaw University has expressed willingness to provide the wood for making of the deities Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Sudarshan.

Satpathy has offered the wood of the auspicious Neem tree having the images of conch, wheel, mace and lotus grown in his official residence in the State Capital. Chairman of the Trust Dr Sahadev Swain and all the trustees welcomed the proposal.

Swain said the Trust also has also planned a cultural centre with the help of the State government, a cafeteria serving Odisha’s traditional food items, an auditorium and a guest house. General secretary Prakash Dey said the temple will emerge as the epicentre of Jagannath cult in entire Europe. Trustees said construction of the temple has the approval of Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati.