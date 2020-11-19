STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US names first ambassador in decade to Venezuela amid tensions

James Story's nomination as ambassador to Venezuela was confirmed on Wednesday by a US Senate voice vote.

Published: 19th November 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

US Flag

For representational purposes (File Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

CARACAS: Washington has its first ambassador to Venezuela in a decade despite the US having no diplomats at its Caracas embassy amid a breakdown in relations.

James Story's nomination as ambassador to Venezuela was confirmed on Wednesday by a US Senate voice vote.

The South Carolina native takes the job that he will carry out from the capital of neighbouring Colombia as Venezuela endures a historic economic and political crisis.

Story, 50, will likely be at the centre of helping guide US policy on Venezuela during the transition of President-elect Joe Biden.

Relations have had a long, rocky past that include President Donald Trump's administration winning an indictment against Venezuelan Nicolas Maduro as an alleged narcoterrorist.

Biden's win has sparked debate among those who back Trump's hard-line approach against Maduro and others who say it is time for a new approach.

The critics say heavy sanctions have failed to remove Maduro from power while making life harder on millions of Venezuelans.

The US and Venezuela haven't exchanged ambassadors since 2010, when relations first started to fray under the late President Hugo Chávez.

The two nations totally broke diplomatic ties last year, each withdrawing its diplomats shortly after Washington backed Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó as the country's legitimate leader.

The US leads a coalition of dozens of nations that rejected Maduro following his election in 2018 to a second term in a vote widely considered fraudulent because the most popular opposition leaders were banned from running.

The US has since heavily sanctioned Maduro, his inner circle and the state-run oil firm, attempting to isolate them.

The Trump administration offered a USD 15 million bounty for Maduro's arrest after a US court indicted him on drug charges.

Story, a career diplomat nominated by Trump in May, has been serving as the embassy's charge d'affairs, the diplomat who heads a mission in the absence of an ambassador.

His foreign service career has taken him to Mexico, Brazil, Mozambique and Afghanistan.

Today, he leads a skeleton crew of diplomats in a "virtual" embassy in Bogota.

Despite the challenge of working from outside Venezuela, Story holds a weekly 30-minute Facebook Live chat attempting to maintain ties with millions of Venezuelans at home or those who have fled the crisis-riddled nation.

In a freewheeling approach, he answers questions in fluent Spanish from Venezuelans and the few US citizens still in the country, addressing the latest intrigue and turmoil bubbling in Venezuela and the US.

He occasionally breaks into English with a South Carolina accent.

He is not shy about calling out Maduro and his government for what critics call his growing authoritarian rule and corrupt practices blamed for destroying the nation's once thriving oil sector that's left the nation in ruins.

"Look, this is not a true democracy," Story said in an online chat earlier this year, later railing against high-ranking Venezuelan officials whose families live lavishly in Spain and Panama while most Venezuelans are in poverty.

"Yes, they're cheating all of you."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venezuela Caracas embassy US ambassador Venezuela
India Matters
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Road to recovery: COVID-19 and its impact on mental health
Scuba diving trainees at Lakshadweep in March this year. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
The ex-Indian Special Forces commandos working to help the disabled conquer land, air and water
Head Constable Seema Dhaka
Woman head constable first Delhi cop to get out-of-turn promotion for tracing 76 kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Modi at BRICS meet (Photo | ANI)
Nations supporting terrorism must be held responsible: PM Modi at BRICS
Medicos at a COVID-19 hospital (File photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Covid 19: Noida begins random testing of commuters from Delhi at entry points
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp