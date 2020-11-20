STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China will have to play by rules; US to rejoin WHO: US President-elect Joe Biden

Biden was responding to a question on Thursday about his remarks during the presidential debates that he wanted to punish China over the way Beijing has been behaving.

Published: 20th November 2020 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

President-elect Joe Biden waves to his supporters | AP FILE

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden has said that he wants to make sure that China plays by the rules and announced that his administration will rejoin the World Health Organisation.

Biden was responding to a question on Thursday about his remarks during the presidential debates that he wanted to punish China over the way Beijing has been behaving.

He was asked if that could include economic sanctions or tariffs on China, the world's second-largest economy.

In April, President Donald Trump announced that the US would withdraw from the WHO, accusing the UN organization of failing to oversee the onset of the coronavirus as it began to spread in China.

"It's not so much about punishing China, it's about making sure China understands they've got to play by the rules. It's a simple proposition," Biden said during a meeting with a bipartisan group of governors in his hometown in Wilmington, Delaware.

He said that is one of the reasons why his administration is going to rejoin the World Health Organisation.

"We're going to rejoin on day one as well and it needs reform, acknowledge, and rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. And we have to make sure that the rest of the world and we get together and make sure there are certain right lines the Chinese understand," Biden, a Democrat, said.

President Trump's four years in power were the worst phase in China-US relations as the ruling Communist Party of China headed by President Xi Jinping struggled to deal with what Chinese officials say is the most elusive and unpredictable American leader ever since former US president Richard Nixon in 1972 established ties with the Communist nation.

During his tenure, Trump, a Republican, pushed aggressively on all aspects of US-China ties, including with his relentless trade war, challenging China's military hold on the disputed South China Sea, its constant threats to Taiwan, and branding coronavirus as "China virus" after it emerged from Wuhan in December last year.

Chinese strategic experts said Biden entering the White House is expected to provide an opportunity for breakthroughs in resuming high-level communication and rebuilding mutual strategic trust between the two major countries.

A day earlier, Senator Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, published a majority report entitled "The United States and Europe: A Concrete Agenda for Transatlantic Cooperation on China," to advance greater collaboration between the US and Europe on the challenges posed by China.

"We must be prepared to work with our trusted allies and partners to counter an increasingly confrontational China that attempts to undermine prosperity, security, and good governance in every region of the globe," Risch said.

According to the report, the US and Europe increasingly agree that China poses significant political, economic, and even security challenges.

Legislators and parliamentarians on both sides of the Atlantic have played an active and leading role in shifting approaches to meet these challenges.

The next step is to turn this growing agreement into a constructive and concrete transatlantic agenda to defend shared interests and values.

The reports put forward concrete ideas for collaboration in six key fending off malign political influence, protecting the integrity of international organizations, addressing anti-competitive trade and economic practices, investing in future technologies and shaping how they are used, confronting the security implications of China's strategic investments in energy, transport, and digital infrastructure through "One Belt, One Road (OBOR), and invigorating partnerships in Africa and the Indo-Pacific.

The Chinese military has been flexing its muscles in the strategically vital Indo-Pacific region and is also engaged in hotly contested territorial disputes in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea.

Beijing claims almost all of the 1.3 million square miles of South China Sea as its sovereign territory.

China has been building military bases on artificial islands in the region also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden CHina US rejoins WHO Donald Trump
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp