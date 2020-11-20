STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Joe Biden wins Republican stronghold Georgia, first Democrat to win since 1992

After a hand recount of nearly five million votes, that lasted for several days, Democrat Biden won by 12,284 votes over President Donald Trump.

Published: 20th November 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: President-elect Joe Biden has won the Republican stronghold of Georgia, a top state official said after a manual recount, becoming the first Democrat to have won the key battleground state since 1992.

After a hand recount of nearly five million votes, that lasted for several days, Democrat Biden won by 12,284 votes over President Donald Trump.

Before the recount, Biden's lead was about 14,000 votes.

"Georgia's historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state's new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results," said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Thursday.

Georgia hadn't voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Officials said that the audit confirmed that there was no widespread fraud or irregularities in the election held on November 3.

"This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time," the Republican official said.

ALSO READ | Joe Biden rules out national shutdown, insists on national mask mandate to combat COVID-19

Georgia has been a traditional Republican stronghold. Biden is the first Democratic president to have won Georgia since 1992.

The election results in Georgia, which has 16 electoral college votes, is expected to be certified on Friday.

Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on November 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to the Democrats' column.

With Georgia's 16 electoral votes, Biden will now have 306 electoral votes to Trump's 232. Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton. Meanwhile, Trump campaign's senior legal advisor Jenna Ellis accused the media of falsely reporting that Biden has been declared the winner in Georgia as the State has not yet certified its results.

"Headlines are already falsely reporting that Biden is declared the winner in Georgia. Sorry, media, that's not how it works. The State of Georgia has not certified its results, and it should not."

"This so-called hand recount went exactly as we expected because Georgia simply recounted all of the illegal ballots that had been included in the total. We continue to demand that Georgia conduct an honest recount, which includes signature matching. We intend to pursue all legal options to ensure that only legal ballots are counted," Ellis said.

President Trump has refused to concede the November 3 US election and has filed multiple lawsuits challeging poll results in several States.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joe Biden Joe Biden wins Georgia Democrat Republican
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp