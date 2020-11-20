STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Man pleads guilty to role in several COVID-19 scams in US

Nosayamen Iyalekhue, 33, a citizen of Nigeria, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Thursday to wire fraud.

Published: 20th November 2020 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2020 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

fake, fraudster

Image for representational purpose only.

By Associated Press

BOSTON: A man who participated in a number of online financial scams to take advantage of people during the coronavirus pandemic has pleaded guilty, federal prosecutors say.

Nosayamen Iyalekhue, 33, a citizen of Nigeria, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston on Thursday to wire fraud.

Iyalekhue and an accomplice were arrested in June. The accomplice, Esogie Osawaru, 27, pleaded guilty on Nov. 12.

They participated in a series of romance, pandemic unemployment insurance, and other online scams designed to defraud victims by convincing them to send money to bank accounts they controlled, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said in a statement.

The defendants used false foreign passports in the names of others, but with their photos, to open several bank accounts, then directed the victims to send money to these accounts. They then quickly withdrew the victims’ money.

Iyalekhue faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing on March 4. He is also subject to deportation proceedings, prosecutors said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 US COVID cases
India Matters
Even tech architect roles have seen a growth of over 50 per cent year-on-year.
Hiring in IT sector least impacted by COVID-19 disruptions: Report
Pfizer said Monday no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Pfizer vaccine delivery could start by mid-December, says BioNTech CEO
Jawaharlal Nehru University (Photo | EPS)
JNU considers introducing four-year undergraduate programmes
A health care worker administers a COVID-19 test at a site sponsored by Community Heath of South Florida in Homestead, Fla. (Photo | AP)
US records more than 2.5 lakh Covid deaths; one dying every minute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp