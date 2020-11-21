STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: Poland PM urges no travel over Christmas

Morawiecki also said that theatres, bars and restaurants would remain closed until after Christmas, and schools would continue to be on distance learning.

Published: 21st November 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2020 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

Poland Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (File | AP)

By AFP

WARSAW: Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Saturday warned Poles against any travel over the Christmas period, as he announced that most coronavirus restrictions would be extended but shops would re-open.

"Please do not plan any trips," Morawiecki said at a press conference, adding that the government was looking at ways of imposing movement restrictions.

He said Poles should spend Christmas only with their immediate families and not move between cities.

Morawiecki also said that theatres, bars and restaurants would remain closed until after Christmas, and schools would continue to be on distance learning.

"The situation is still very serious," he said, voicing concern about Poland's high death rate but pointing out that the number of new cases had stabilised.

The health ministry on Saturday reported 574 deaths over 24 hours, bringing the total toll to 13,288.

The number of new daily infections in Poland was 24,213.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in Poland over the past week has been the third highest in the EU after Italy and France, according to an AFP tally.

"Poles have weapons, they are discipline, solidarity.  We have 100 days of solidarity ahead of us. At the end of this period, it is likely that a vaccine will appear.

"Whether Poland will be able to find itself able to adopt less stringent restrictions will depend on whether or not Poles obey the rules," Morawiecki said.

Under the new measures announced on Saturday, eateries, gyms and entertainment venues will stay closed until at least December 27, while shopping malls will be allowed to re-open fully from November 28.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poland coronavirus Christmas Mateusz Morawiecki
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (R) with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering (File Photo | PTI)
Bhutan's requirements will always be top priority for India: PM Modi
The second phase of the Malabar multinational maritime exercise has begun in the northern Arabian Sea. (Photo | Twitter)
Malabar 2020: India and US show Navy strength in Phase 2 of multilateral exercise
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp