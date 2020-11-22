STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

BCG vaccine linked to lower risk of contracting COVID-19: Study

The reasons for the lower SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels in the BCG group were not clear, according to Moshe Arditi, co-senior author of the study.

Published: 22nd November 2020 01:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 01:09 PM   |  A+A-

vaccine

The FDA-approved BCG vaccine is used as a drug to treat bladder cancer and for people at high risk of contracting tuberculosis(Photo | AP)

By PTI

HOUSTON: One of the oldest vaccines for tuberculosis Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) is associated with a reduced possibility of contracting the COVID-19 virus, according to a new study.

As part of the study published in The Journal Of Clinical Investigation, the researchers tested the blood of more than 6,000 healthcare workers in the Cedars-Sinai Health System for evidence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and asked them about their medical and vaccination histories.

They found that workers who had received BCG vaccinations in the past - nearly 30 per cent of those studied - were significantly less likely to test positive for SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in their blood or to report having had infections with coronavirus or coronavirus-associated symptoms over the prior six months than those who had not received them.

These effects were not related to whether workers had received meningococcal, pneumococcal or influenza vaccinations.

The reasons for the lower SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels in the BCG group were not clear, according to Moshe Arditi, co-senior author of the study.

"It appears that BCG-vaccinated individuals either may have been less sick and therefore produced fewer anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, or they may have mounted a more efficient cellular immune response against the virus," said Arditi, MD, director of the Pediatric and Infectious Diseases and Immunology Division at Cedars-Sinai and professor of Pediatrics and Biomedical Sciences.

"We were interested in studying the BCG vaccine because it has long been known to have a general protective effect against a range of bacterial and viral diseases other than TB, including neonatal sepsis and respiratory infections.

It would be wonderful if one of the oldest vaccines that we have could help defeat the world's newest pandemic," Arditi said.

In the new study, the lower antibody levels in the BCG group persisted despite the fact that these individuals had higher frequencies of hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and COPD, which are known risk factors for making a person more susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 and developing more severe forms of the COVID-19 illness.

While noting that no one believes that BCG will be more effective than a specific vaccine against COVID-19, Arditi explained that it could be more quickly approved and made available, given that it has a strong safety profile demonstrated by many years of use.

"It is a potentially important bridge that could offer some benefit until we have the most effective and safe COVID-19 vaccines made widely available," he said.

In the US, the FDA-approved BCG vaccine is used as a drug to treat bladder cancer and for people at high risk of contracting tuberculosis (TB).

"Given our findings, we believe that large, randomised clinical trials are urgently needed to confirm whether BCG vaccination can induce a protective effect against SARS-CoV2 infection," said Susan Cheng, MD, MPH, MMSc, associate professor of Cardiology and director of Public Health Research at the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai.

Several randomised clinical trials have been launched to study the potential protective effects of BCG vaccination against COVID-19.

Along with Texas A&M University, Baylor College of Medicine, and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Cedars Sinai is a site for the US arm of this ongoing trial, which is recruiting hundreds of healthcare workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BCG vaccine coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp