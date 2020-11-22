STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Federal judge dismisses Trump campaign's Pennsylvania lawsuit

President-elect Biden leads by more than 81,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a battleground state that has 20 electoral college seats.

Published: 22nd November 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump

Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A federal judge has dismissed the Pennsylvania lawsuit of US President Donald Trump's campaign seeking to invalidate millions of votes.

US Middle District of Pennsylvania Judge Matthew Brann on Saturday turned down a request for an injunction in the case in Pennsylvania that came as a major setback to the efforts of the incumbent president to challenge the November 3rd election results, which has been won by the Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Judge Brann, who had a few days ago alleged that she had received harassing phone calls, ruled that the Trump campaign "presented strained legal arguments without merit and speculative accusations that were unsupported by evidence."

"In the United States of America, this cannot justify the disenfranchisement of a single voter, let alone all the voters of its sixth most populated state.

Our people, laws, and institutions demand more," the judge wrote dismissing the lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign earlier this month alleging irregularities in the voting process.

In her scathing opinion, Judge Brann said the Trump campaign asked the court to "disenfranchise" almost seven million voters.

"This court has been unable to find any case in which a plaintiff has sought such a drastic remedy in the contest of an election, in terms of the sheer volume of votes asked to be invalidated," she said.

"One might expect that when seeking such a startling outcome, a plaintiff would come formidably armed with compelling legal arguments and factual proof of rampant corruption, such that this court would have no option but to regrettably grant the proposed injunctive relief despite the impact it would have on such a large group of citizens," the judge said.

President-elect Biden leads by more than 81,000 votes in Pennsylvania, a battleground state that has 20 electoral college seats.

Rudy Giuliani, Attorney to President Trump and Jenna Ellis, Senior Legal Adviser to Trump 2020 Campaign, in a joint statement said the decision of a federal court in Pennsylvania turns out to help the Trump campaign in their strategy to get expeditiously to the US Supreme Court.

"Although we fully disagree with this opinion, we're thankful to the Obama-appointed judge for making this anticipated decision quickly, rather than simply trying to run out the clock," they said.

"We will be seeking an expedited appeal to the Third Circuit.

There is so much evidence that in Pennsylvania, Democrats eliminated our opportunity to present 50 witnesses and other evidence that election officials blatantly ignored Pennsylvania's law denying independent review," they said.

This resulted in 682,777 ballots being cast illegally, wittingly or unwittingly.

This is just an extension of "the Big Tech, Big Media, Corrupt Democrat censorship of damning facts" the American public needs to know, Giuliani and Ellis said.

"We are disappointed we did not at least get the opportunity to present our evidence at a hearing.

Unfortunately, the censorship continues.

We hope that the Third Circuit will be as gracious as Judge Brann in deciding our appeal one way or the other as expeditiously as possible.

This is another case that appears to be moving quickly to the United States Supreme Court," they said.

Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, the organisation that intervened in the case, said the court verdict has dealt another blow to the president's attempts to undermine the Election 2020's decisive results in the commonwealth.

"This should put the nail in the coffin on any further attempts by President Trump to use the federal courts to rewrite the outcome of the 2020 election," said Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

"The court could not be any clearer in underscoring the baseless and meritless nature of the claims presented in this case.

Voters across the commonwealth overcame tremendous obstacles to register their voice and this suit sought to disenfranchise them without a scintilla of evidence," Clarke said.

The Trump campaign had asked the court to order the Pennsylvania Department of State to not certify its presidential election results because some counties contacted and permitted voters to fix mistakes with their mail ballot declarations while others did not.

Judge Brann rejected these arguments.

"The court saw through the attempts by President Trump and his enablers in Washington and Harrisburg to interfere with democracy," said Reggie Shuford, executive director of the ACLU of Pennsylvania.

"The people of Pennsylvania have had their say, and it is time to put this election behind us," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pennsylvania lawsuit Donald Trump US elections 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| EPS)
Covid-19: Maharashtra eyes suspension of trains, flights connecting Delhi
Indian-American, Mala Adiga, the policy director of Joe Biden's wife, Jill. (Photo | State.gov)
Indian-American Mala Adiga appointed as Jill Biden's policy director
Kerala Ayush secretary Sharmila Mary Joseph (photo| YouTube screengrab)
Kerala: Covid patients turn to Ayurveda, Ayush secretary faces wrath of practitioners
G Sahana from Pookollai, Thanjavur, has secured admission in KAPV Government Medical College Tiruchy. (Photo | EPS)
TN: Destitute girl secures MBBS seat, thanks to actor Sivakarthikeyan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
The was found to be involved in several theft cases. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Police chase lorry thief for 60kms in TN to catch him
Pfizer has said that no serious safety concerns have emerged so far with its vaccine. (Representational Image | AP)
Why Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may not be available in India
Gallery
Check out a few snaps that give a glimpse into the life of people in Kashmir. (Photo | AP)
Inside Kashmir: A glimpse into the lives of people in Valley
From Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra, the queens of Bollywood set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics. (Photo | Instagram)
Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood queens set the internet on fire with their sizzling Diwali pics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp