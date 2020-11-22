STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Packed public places': COVID-19 cases in Japan hit record amid holiday travel

Japan has had fewer than 2,000 coronavirus-related deaths so far, avoiding the toll of harder hit nations.

Published: 22nd November 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2020 04:34 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)

Tutorials are circulating online on the proper way to eat and drink at restaurants while wearing masks. (Photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: The daily tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in Japan hit a record for the fourth straight day at 2,508, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

But fears are growing about another surge.

A flurry of criticism from opposition legislators and the public has slammed the government for being too slow in halting its "GoTo" tourism campaign, which encouraged travel and dining out with discounts.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Saturday scrapped the campaign, but only after many people had already made travel reservations for a three-day Thanksgiving weekend in Japan.

Airports and restaurants have been packed.

Some say the government should have offered to pay for cancellations, or stepped up PCR testing instead, if the goal is to keep the economy going amid the pandemic.

Tutorials are circulating online on the proper way to eat and drink at restaurants while wearing masks.

