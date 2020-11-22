Pakistan reports 59 more COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 7,662

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: At least 59 more people have succumbed to coronavirus in Pakistan, taking the nationwide COVID-19 death toll to 7,662, while over 2,600 new infections have been reported across the country, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The national coronavirus infection tally climbed to 374,173 after 2,665 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

Around 329,828 people have recovered while some 1,653 are in critical condition.

The number of active coronavirus patients stands at 37,683, several times higher than 6,000 in September.

Sindh has reported 162,227 cases, Punjab 114,010, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 44,097, Islamabad 26,569, Balochistan 16,744, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 6,000 and Gilgit-Baltistan 4,526.

So far, Pakistan has conducted 5,180,026 tests, including 38,983 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate of cases was 6.8 per cent, the ministry said.

