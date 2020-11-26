STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Why now?' Dismay arises as US considers troop pullout from Somalia, here's what at stake

Now the Trump administration is thinking of withdrawing the several hundred US military troops from the Horn of Africa nation at what some experts call the worst possible time.

Published: 26th November 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

Somalia faces a tense election season that begins in the next few weeks to decide the presidency and parliament. (Photo | AP)

Somalia faces a tense election season that begins in the next few weeks to decide the presidency and parliament. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NAIROBI: No country has been involved in Somalia's future as much as the United States.

Now the Trump administration is thinking of withdrawing the several hundred US military troops from the Horn of Africa nation at what some experts call the worst possible time.

Three decades of chaos, from warlords to al-Qaida affiliate al-Shabab to the emergence of an Islamic State-linked group, have ripped apart the country that only in the past few years has begun to find its footing.

The US Embassy returned to Somalia just last year, 28 years after diplomats and staffers fled.

Somalia faces a tense election season that begins in the next few weeks to decide the presidency and parliament.

United Nations experts say al-Shabab, supporting its 5,000 to 10,000 fighters on a rich diet of extorting businesses and civilians, is improving its bomb-making skills.

And an ever bigger military force, the African Union's 19,000-strong AMISOM, has begun its own withdrawal from a country whose forces are widely considered unready to assume full responsibility for security.

It is not clear whether President Donald Trump will order the withdrawal of the some 700 US military forces from Somalia, following his orders for Afghanistan and Iraq, or whether the reported urge will pass before he leaves office in January.

But the idea is taken seriously, even as US drone strikes are expected to continue in Somalia against al-Shabab and IS fighters from neighbouring Djibouti and Kenya  where al-Shabab carried out a deadly attack against US forces early this year.

The US Africa Command has seen a definitive shift this year in al-Shabab's focus to attack US interests in the region, a new report by the Department of Defense inspector general said Wednesday  and the command says al-Shabab is Africa's most dangerous and imminent threat.

Here's what's at stake:

Counterterrorism 

The first thing. It's disastrous for Somalia's security sector, it just causes that first panic reaction: You know, why now? said Samira Gaid, a Somali national security specialist who served as senior security adviser to the prime minister and special adviser to the head of AMISOM.

"Especially since over the past three and half years in particular the security sector really improved, and we tried to work closely with" the US, she told The Associated Press.

Recent progress includes a "war council" between the US and Somali governments, she said, where the US helps to draw up military plans.

"We call them Somali-led operations, but really the US is hand-holding us through it."

The US military also trains Somalia's elite Danab special forces that now number around 1,000, and is providing Danab with air cover and intelligence, Gaid said.

"Danab was expanding, that's why this is so shocking," she said.

"Is it possible to move forward with that plan now?"

Danab units are now operational in four of Somalia's five-member states, the US military says, and they conducted about 80% of the Somali national army's offensive forces in the quarter ending September 30 and "nearly all" operations against al-Shabab.

The Danab forces also serve as a model for how the rest of Somali military forces can develop to be "more meritocracy and less clan-focused," said Omar Mahmood, an analyst with the International Crisis Group.

The loss of US forces is widely seen as a gain for al-Shabab, and for the far smaller presence of hundreds of IS-affiliated fighters in Somalia's north.

"From the al-Shabab perspective, they just need to hold out," Mahmood said, and they might even ask themselves what need there is for any potential Taliban-style negotiations.

Al-Shabab's messaging has always stressed the extremist group's staying power, national security specialist Gaid said: "These external forces will always leave."

A US withdrawal will play into that narrative.

Gaid said she doesn't see any other country stepping into the US military's role, though a withdrawal would open space for powers like Russia and China.

Somalia also has some 1,500 special forces that have been trained by Turkish troops, she said, but "they don't benefit from Turkish advisers on the ground."

Security

Without US forces, al-Shabab "will find it easier to overrun AMISOM, let alone the Somali national army," Vanda Felbab-Brown, co-director of the African Security Initiative at the Brookings Institution, told an online event this week.

And with neighbouring Ethiopia's conflict increasing pressure to withdraw more Ethiopian forces from Somalia, a US troop withdrawal "is really just the worst time."

The support that US forces give AMISOM is "huge," Gaid said, including as a key interlocutor with Somali forces.

And with AMISOM also drawing down by the end of next year, "it's a tricky time."

Political stability

Somalia is on the brink of elections, with the parliamentary vote scheduled in December and the presidential one in February.

What had meant to be the country's first one-person-one-vote election in decades instead remains limited by disputes between the federal government and regional ones, which the US has said also weakens command and control of Somali forces.

At least keep US forces in Somalia until after the elections, Felbab-Brown wrote this week, warning of possible post-election violence or al-Shabab taking advantage of any chaos.

Even though US forces don't provide election security, "our problem is, with the US focused on a drawdown of troops, it would not be focused on how the elections are going politically," Gaid said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Somalia Somalia elections US troops in Somalia
India Matters
Fire officials rescue people affected by the flood due to incessant rains at Velachery in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Chennai largely escaped waterlogging due to improved infra, says corporation chief
Workers wearing PPE take a break after cremating a person who succumbed to COVID-19, at Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Taking moderate COVID-19 symptoms lightly could be fatal, finds study
Dr Gaurav Sharma, one of the youngest and newly-elected MPs in New Zealand. (Photo | Twitter, @gmsharmanz)
Indian-origin MP in New Zealand takes oath in Sanskrit
Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij (Photo | PTI)
Love Jihad: Haryana forms panel to frame law, MP mulls 10 years jail for offenders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
People are seen vacating their houses after sea water enters Srinivasapuram Village. (Photo| EPS/ Debdatta Mallick)
Cyclone Nivar to hit TN coast at 2am, intensity to stay for 6 hours
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami inspecting the Chembarambakkam lake (Photo | Express)
Cyclone Nivar: TN CM visits Chembarambakkam lake, declares public holiday for 16 districts
Gallery
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
Did you know Diego Maradona tried to form a union of professional footballers for years? The idea goes hand in hand with his decision to get faces of Leftwing leaders Che Guevara and Castro tattooed on his body. A staunch critic of the US, the Argentine f
RIP Diego Maradona: The staunch Leftist who was Castro's darling and hated USA 'with all strength'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp