STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Amid Chinese aggression, India, Maldives and Sri Lanka revive maritime talks after 6 years

The talks come at a time when China is growing its assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region and is flexing its muscles all the way to South America.

Published: 27th November 2020 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (File photo| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: At a time when China has ramped up aggression in the Indo-Pacific region, National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will be in Colombo on Friday for trilateral discussions among India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives on maritime security cooperation.

This will be the first NSA level meeting on Trilateral Maritime Security Cooperation. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the NSA-level trilateral meeting has served as an effective platform for cooperation among Indian Ocean countries.

The mechanism is being revived after six years as earlier meetings were held in 2011 in the Maldives, in 2013 in Sri Lanka, and in 2014 in India.

Analysts believe that the three countries have revived talks on maritime cooperation with "an eye on Chinese footprints in the Indian Ocean".

"With an eye on increasing Chinese footprints in the Indian Ocean, India-Sri Lanka-Maldives to revive talks on the trilateral maritime cooperation after 6 years. India's NSA Ajit Doval will be in Colombo tomorrow to meet @GotabayaR. The Maldives will be represented by @MariyaDidi," National Security Analyst Nitin A Gokhale tweeted.

Several topics of mutual interest will be discussed when the visiting officials meet Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa for discussions, including possible defence agreements, Daily Mirror reported citing senior sources.

The talks come at a time when China is growing its assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region and is flexing its muscles all the way to South America.

Last month during the Quad foreign ministers meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said that India is "committed to upholding the rules-based international order" in Indo-Pacific. Jaishankar also asserted that advancing security and economic interests of all countries having legitimate and vital interests in the Indo-Pacific remained a priority.

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has described Chinese activity in the area as "deeply disturbing".

Indo-Pacific region is largely viewed as an area comprising the Indian Ocean and the western and central Pacific Ocean, including the South China Sea. China's territorial claims in the South China Sea and its efforts to advance into the Indian Ocean are seen to have challenged the established rules-based system. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China India Sri Lanka maritime security cooperation Maldives
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
It's official: India technically in recession, post-COVID output loss upwards of Rs 20 lakh crore
Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)
New worry? Doctors find 35 cases of Covid ‘reinfection’ in Bengaluru
'The preference for affordable apartment units will also continue to gain momentum,' says A Shankar of a real estate services firm (Representational image)
COVID-19 pandemic alters real estate preferences in Chennai, buyers now favour plots
Football lovers lighting candles to bid farewell to Diego Maradona at Kidson Corner on SM Street in Kozhikode on Thursday | T P Sooraj
Maradona's artistry made life bearable for Musthafa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes
All that glitters is not gold: Diamond rush in Nagaland's coal heartland
Delhi police use tear gas during the farmers protest at Singhu border in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Dilli Chalo: Farmers reach capital border, cops fire tear gas at them
Gallery
On Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary, let us take a look at 25 quotes of the iconic actor that will inspire everyone.
Bruce Lee's 80th birth anniversary: 25 inspirational quotes of the iconic actor
Despite the sincere efforts, many localities in Chennai witnessed waterlogging as Cyclone Nivar made landfall. Madipakkam, Adambakkam, Velachery and Nanganallur were largely submerged. Ram Nagar in Velachery and the neighbouring Madipakkam were among the worst affected. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Cyclone Nivar: Flood repair in full swing as Chennai, Puducherry limp back to normalcy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp