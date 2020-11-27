India, Vietnam sign implementation agreement on hydrography

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India and Vietnam on Friday signed an implementation agreement (IA) on hydrography. The agreement was signed during a virtual bilateral meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Vietnamese counterpart General Ngo Xuan Lich.

An Implementation Agreement (IA) on Hydrography was signed between India and Vietnam in the presence of Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh and his counterpart General Ngo Xuan Lich during a virtual bilateral meeting today. pic.twitter.com/0ipzCOgLbz — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) November 27, 2020

"An Implementation Agreement (IA) on Hydrography was signed between India and Vietnam in the presence of Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh and his counterpart General Ngo Xuan Lich during a virtual bilateral meeting today," tweeted Defence Minister's Office.

During the noted that the defence cooperation between the two countries has expanded considerably. "Had a fruitful interaction with my Vietnamese counterpart General Ngo Xuan Lich during a virtual bilateral meeting,"' Singh tweeted.

Had a fruitful interaction with my Vietnamese counterpart General Ngo Xuan Lich during a virtual bilateral meeting.



We discussed ways to further the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership & friendship between both the countries. Our defence cooperation have expanded considerably. pic.twitter.com/kbpZfLtg0J — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 27, 2020

"We discussed ways to further the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and friendship between both countries. Our defence cooperation has expanded considerably," he added.