Indian-origin man charged with murder of mother in UK

Shanil Patel was arrested following an incident at a home in Greenford, west London, on Wednesday, when his mother, 62-year-old Hansa Patel, was found dead with head injuries.

Published: 27th November 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2020 04:20 PM

62-year-old Hansa Patel was killed by her son Shanil

62-year-old Hansa Patel was killed by her son Shanil (Photo| MeT police website)

By PTI

LONDON: A 31-year-old Indian-origin man has been charged with the murder of his mother and produced before Wimbledon Magistrates' Court in London on Friday.

Shanil Patel was arrested following an incident at a home in Greenford, west London, on Wednesday, when his mother, 62-year-old Hansa Patel, was found dead with head injuries. "This follows an incident on Wednesday, November 25, at an address in Drew Gardens, Greenford, where a woman died after being found with head injuries. Shanil Patel is the son of Hansa Patel," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

A murder investigation was launched after the incident and police appealed for information after being called to reports of an injured woman at the home in Greenford. Officers and paramedics, as well as a police helicopter, went to the area and found her with injuries to the head.

Earlier this week, the Met Police said detectives had an "open mind" about the motive and asked anyone with information to urgently get in touch. "This is a devastating incident and my thoughts are with the victim's family at this difficult time," Chief Superintendent Peter Gardner, of the Met's West Area Command, said at the time.

"I would like to reassure residents who will have noted a large police presence in the area last night and throughout today. These officers are there to assist with the investigation and also to provide local reassurance and support," he said.

