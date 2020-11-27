STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Korea's coronavirus cases stay above 500 for second day

South Korea on Thursday registered 583 new cases, the first time its daily tally had exceeded 500 since March.

People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus ride an escalator at the Seoul Railway Station, South Korea. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SEOUL: South Korea's daily virus tally hovered above 500 for the second straight day, as the country's prime minister urged the public to stay home this weekend to contain a viral resurgence.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Friday it's found 569 new cases over the past 24 hours, raising the country's total to 32,887 with 516 deaths.

Officials say the latest outbreak is worrisome because it's tied to a variety of sources such as schools, offices, hospitals, an army boot camp, a public sauna and family gatherings.

South Korea has seen a spike in fresh infections since it eased tough social distancing rules last month.

Authorities subsequently restored distancing guidelines in Seoul and other areas earlier this week.

But they say South Korea is expected to report 400-600 new cases every day until early December before the distancing restrictions could show effects.

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday urged the public to avoid social gatherings and stay home as much as possible this weekend.

He says the number of virus cases in South Korea has increased after weekends over the past two weeks.

