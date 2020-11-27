'We Remember': Homage to fallen Sri Lankan Tamils projected on UK Houses of Parliament

By Online Desk

Sri Lankan Tamil activists in Britain on Friday paid homage to the victims of the Sri Lankan civil war by projecting the Karthigai flower, the national flower of Tamil Eelam, on the walls of the Houses of Parliament in London to mark Maaveerar Naal.

Along with the image of the Karthigai flower, the words 'We Remember' were highlighted on the walls and also the line 'We Remember The Heroes Who Fought For Freedom From Sri Lankan State Genocide'.

Maveerar Naal (Great Heroes' Day) is observed across the world to remember the cadres of the LTTE and other Tamil victims who lost their lives during the civil war in the island nation.

The day was chosen as it was on November 27 that the first LTTE cadre died in combat in 1982.

With the coronavirus pandemic restrictions in place, many Tamils took to social media to show their solidarity towards the fallen with the hashtag #RememberResist.

Here are some of the posts on Twitter:

Be sure to post your #Uruthi (vow) photo today using the hashtag #RememberResist to show that bans and censorship by the Sri Lankan state are not gong to stop Tamils from remembering our fallen heroes and loved ones. #MaveerarNaal2020 pic.twitter.com/UoGE6osd67 — சுந்தர் / sunthar / (@suntharv) November 26, 2020

உடல் மண்ணுக்கு உயிர் தமிழுக்கு | ‘my body to my land, and my soul to Tamil’



(This excerpt is written by Malaravan’s mother.)#RememberResist #MaaveerarMaatham pic.twitter.com/RtJOF0BSVM — Vivetha தம்பிநாதன் (@darthvethar) November 26, 2020