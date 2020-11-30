STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

EAM Jaishankar calls on UAE's Prime Minister, discusses post-COVID economic cooperation

Jaishankar thanked Sheikh Mohammed for taking care of the Indian community and underlined that India had been a reliable partner to the UAE in all respects during this difficult period.

Published: 30th November 2020 12:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ABU DHABI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on UAE's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Sunday and discussed with him the prospects for economic cooperation between India and the Gulf country in the post-COVID-19 era.

Jaishankar thanked Sheikh Mohammed for taking care of the Indian community and underlined that India had been a reliable partner to the UAE in all respects during this difficult period.

"Called on HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, VP & PM of UAE and the Ruler of Dubai. Handed over a personal communication from Prime Minister @narendramodi. Thanked him for taking care of the Indian community," Jiashankar tweeted.

"Underlined that India had been a reliable partner in all respects during this difficult period. Discussed prospects for our economic cooperation in the post-COVID era," he said in another tweet.

The External Affairs Minister visited the India pavilion at Expo 2020 site and reviewed the progress of the pavilion which promises to showcase India's strength in innovation and technology in addition to arts and culture.

He also addressed the Indian community of Dubai and Northern Emirates through a virtual meet on November 29 and expressed his appreciation to the community for the support to fellow Indians during the pandemic, the Indian Consulate in Dubai said in a tweet.

Earlier, Jaishankar visited Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night on the second leg of his six-day three-nation visit to Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Seychelles, which began on Tuesday.

He left for Seychelles on November 27 from the UAE.

During his two-day visit to Abu Dhabi on November 25-26, he called on Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and held talks with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

He also virtually met the representatives of the Indian community associations in Abu Dhabi.

According to the website of the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi, the Indian expatriate community of approximately 30.4 lakh is reportedly the largest ethnic community in the UAE, constituting roughly about 30 per cent of the country's population.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sheikh Mohammed S Jaishankar UAE India
India Matters
For representational purposes
First case registered in UP's Bareilly under anti-conversion law
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Oxford vaccine: Serum Institute to seek emergency use authorisation in 2 weeks
Farmers shouting slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Accept Amit Shah's appeal for talks, Amarinder urges protesting farmers
A man shows his inked finger after casting his vote for the first phase of District Development Council elections, in Srinagar. (Photo| ANI)
52% turnout as first round of voting recorded in J&K's DDC polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers raise slogans during their Delhi Chalo protest against Centres new farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ask Centre to hold meeting with us, without any conditions: Farmers
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
One year of MVA government: Uddhav Thackeray firmly in saddle despite troubles from BJP
Gallery
Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson stepped through the ropes in his signature black trunks and heard the opening bell in a boxing ring for the first time in 15 years. (Photo | AP)
Mike Tyson returns to boxing ring after 15 years to face Roy Jones Jr
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp