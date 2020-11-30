STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Eight inmates killed, 55 others injured in Sri Lankan prison riot over surge in COVID cases

Police spokesman Ajith Rohana said inmates created 'unrest' at the Mahara prison located about 15 kilometers north of Colombo and prison officials took steps to control the situation.

Published: 30th November 2020 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

A family member of an inmate pleads lying at the feet of a policeman demanding to know the condition of her relative outside the Mahara prison complex following an overnight unrest

A family member of an inmate pleads lying at the feet of a policeman demanding to know the condition of her relative outside the Mahara prison complex following an overnight unrest. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

COLOMBO: Intermittent gunfire rang out Monday at a Sri Lankan high security prison where a riot by inmates over a surge of coronavirus infections left at least eight dead and 55 wounded, police said. Hundreds of police surrounded the Mahara prison just outside the capital Colombo as prison guards sought to end the unrest.

Inmates fought with guards on Sunday and into the night after setting fire to the kitchens and briefly took two warders hostage, residents and police said. "The two officers have been rescued and hospitalised. The situation is under control," police spokesman Ajith Rohana said.

He added that six hundred officers, including 200 police commandos, were deployed around the perimeter. Prison authorities would not say however whether they had taken back the whole Mahara complex. Medical sources said that the bodies of eight inmates were taken to the nearby Ragama hospital. Another 55 wounded prisoners, some in critical condition, were admitted on Sunday night.

Officials said that inmates broke out of their cells to protest over a surge of coronavirus infections. Sri Lankan prisons have seen weeks of unrest as the number of Covid-19 cases in jails exceeded 1,000 by Saturday. Two inmates have died of the disease.

Last week, a prisoner was killed when he fell while trying to scale the walls of a jail in the central Bogambara region during unrest. Prisons across the country went into a lockdown last week as the number of cases among inmates and guards increased.

The number of COVID-19 deaths across the country has increased six-fold this month to 116, while infections have more than doubled to 23,484. Sri Lanka had reported 19 deaths out of 10,424 cases at the end of October.

The South Asian island nation of 21 million had claimed success in containing the virus which was first detected on January 27 in a Chinese tourist. Sri Lanka eased a three-month curfew on June 28, but a second wave of infections hit in October.

Authorities have said a newer and more virulent strain of the virus was now spreading.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Sri Lanka prison Coronavirus COVID19 Lanka jail COVID
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp