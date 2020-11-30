STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump "ashamed" to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor

Trump has seethed over losing the southern state, which hasn't voted for a Democrat for president in nearly 30 years.

Published: 30th November 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Donald Trump

Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Sunday he was “ashamed” for endorsing the Republican governor of Georgia after he lost in the state to Democrat Joe Biden.

Trump has seethed over losing the southern state, which hasn't voted for a Democrat for president in nearly 30 years.

In January, the state will decide whether the GOP retains control of the US Senate when voters decide two run-off Senate races.

Trump said on Fox News that Gov. Brian Kemp has done absolutely nothing to question the state's results. Trump has made baseless accusations that illegal votes cost him the election in Georgia and beyond. His legal challenges have failed in several states. Trump backed Kemp's re-election bid in 2018, boasting that his full endorsement helped him edge rising Democrat Stacey Abrams. In this month's presidential contest, Biden beat Trump by about 12,670 votes.

Democrats hope for two other upset victories in twin Senate races on January 5 against Republican office holders. That would deny Republicans their majority, keeping the GOP with 50 seats, while Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be available for tie-breaking votes.

Democrat Jon Ossoff is challenging Sen. David Perdue while Rev Raphael Warnock takes on Sen Kelly Loeffler.

No candidate won at least 50 per cent of the vote share in this month's election, leading to the head-to-head runoffs.

Ossoff said Sunday that a Republican-controlled Senate will hit the Biden administration with the same obstructionism it mounted against former President Barack Obama. It will be paralysis, partisan trench warfare, he told CNN.  At a moment of crisis, when we need strong action.

Loeffler on Fox News said GOP victories would be a firewall to socialism" and the Democratic policies of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. It is Loeffler's first election cycle after Gov. Kemp appointed her to the seat in January when her predecessor resigned.

Trump on Saturday plans to arrive in the state he lost to campaign for the GOP incumbents. We're making sure that Georgians are fired up to turn out to vote, Loeffler said. If we vote, we will win this election.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brian Kemp Donald Trump Republican Democrat
India Matters
Representational Image. (File | EPS)
Liberal invoking of sedition law in BJP-ruled states, say latest NCRB data
Superstar Rajinikanth greeting his supporters. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
Rajini still uncertain over political debut, says will take decision as soon as possible
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Serum Institute rejects charge of vaccine trial participant, seeks Rs 100 crore in damages
Thousands of farmers have reached the national capital on their tractor-trolleys and other vehicles, responding to the 'Delhi Chalo' call against the agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September. (Photo | PTI)
'Delhi Chalo' Explainer: All you need to know about the farmers' protest

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Farmers gathered at the Singhu border during their ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' protest against Centre's new farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest enters fifth day, traffic disrupted in Delhi as Tikri, Singhu borders shut
NDRF personnels rescue people at Mudichur in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Tamil Nadu, Kerala to face heavy downpours as fresh cyclonic storm brewing in Bay of Bengal
Gallery
As the debate over the necessity of change in ODI captain for Team India has once again started, let us take the look at the list of Indian cricketers who have led the 'Men In Blue' in ODI cricket. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Check out the list of Indian cricketers to have led 'Men In Blue' in ODIs
Napoli beat Roma 4-0 in an emotional match in the Italian league on Sunday as the team paid tribute to Diego Maradona. It was Napoli's first Serie A game since Maradona died on Wednesday in his native Argentina. IN PIC: A fan takes pictures of the memorab
Napoli pay tributes to Maradona at Serie A; to rename stadium as Stadio Diego Armando Maradona
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp