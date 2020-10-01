STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hundreds protest in Istanbul against China's Uighur prosecution

Around 500 people gathered at the city's Beyazit square, holding up pictures of their missing families and unfurled banners.

Published: 01st October 2020 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Uighur, Uyghur Muslims

A supporter of China's Muslim Uighur minority shows a picture of her relative jailed in China. (Photo| AFP)

By AFP

ISTANBUL: Hundreds of demonstrators took to the streets of Istanbul on Thursday to protest China's treatment of mainly Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang, an AFP journalist said. 

Around 500 people gathered at the city's Beyazit square, holding up pictures of their missing families and unfurled banners reading: "Where's my family?", "Free my family" and "Shut down concentration camps!"

The group, which included children, called for an end to the crackdown in China's northwestern region -- where more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim Turkic-speaking residents are believed to be held in camps. 

READ| US passes Bill requiring firms to disclose connection with forced labour in China's Xinjiang

China is running hundreds of detention centres in northwest Xinjiang across a network that is much bigger than previously thought, according to research presented last month by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) thinktank.

The number of facilities is around 40 percent greater than previous estimates, the research said, and has been growing despite China's claims that many Uighurs have been released.

Beijing has denied the existence of detention sites. The government says they are vocational training centres used to counter extremism.

Not many Muslim leaders have openly criticised the treatment of Uighurs with the exception of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, which has linguistic and cultural connections with the Uighurs.

Mukerrem Kutar, one of the protesters holding up pictures of her missing relatives, said: "I cannot get news from my family, I have no news at all from my brother, his son and their whole family."

She told AFP: "I have no idea if they are alive, dead, in camps. I want to find out where they are."

Yunus Abduzahir, 25 and a student, said he had lost contact with his family since 2006.  

"The last time I heard from them, my mother, my father and my older brother were detained and my brother was sent to a forced labour camp," he said. 

"My mother, had to leave her two-year-old kid and had to live in a different city, I don't know where she is...  She had a two-year-old she had to look after, but I imagine that in spite of that they took her and sent her to a concentration camp."
 

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Xinjiang Uyghur Muslims
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp