STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

London to lose 7,500 finance jobs over Brexit: Survey

With Britain's EU-exit transition period nearing an end, the pace of relocations has slowed, hampered in part by the coronavirus, added the survey by financial services group EY.

Published: 01st October 2020 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2020 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Job loss

For representational purposes

By AFP

LONDON: Financial firms have switched more than 7,500 jobs to European locations outside the UK because of Brexit, a survey revealed Thursday.

With Britain's EU-exit transition period nearing an end, the pace of relocations has slowed, hampered in part by the coronavirus, added the survey by financial services group EY.

It added that Dublin is the most popular destination for staff relocations, followed by Luxembourg.

EY’s Financial Services Brexit Tracker also estimated that assets worth a combined £1.2 trillion ($1.52 trillion, 1.3 trillion euros) could be transferred.

READ| European Union launches legal action over UK Brexit bill

"Many financial services firms had implemented the bulk of their relocation plans before the start of the year, and we saw very little movement in the first half of 2020," said Omar Ali, UK financial services managing partner at EY. 

"But as we fast approach the end of the transition period, we are seeing some firms act on the final phases of their Brexit planning, including relocations. 

"This is despite the pandemic and consequent restrictions to the movement of people, which is clearly making it harder to relocate people and adds complexity for those who were looking to commute to EU locations," he added.

Ali said "firms are looking at new standards that will support the UK industry beyond the initial post-Brexit phase, ensuring it remains a leading global financial centre".

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brexit job loss
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp