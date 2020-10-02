STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Administration, Congress closely following issue of closure of Amnesty India operations: US official

Published: 02nd October 2020 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Amnesty International (File photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The US administration and the Congress are both closely following the issue of the winding up of the Amnesty International's India operations, a senior State Department official has said.

The NHRC on Wednesday issued a notice to the Union Home Secretary over Amnesty International winding up its operations in the country because of alleged "witch-hunt" by the government.

According to media reports, after the complete freezing of its India bank accounts, the Amnesty International Organization in India has reportedly halted all the work in which it has been engaged in the country, the NHRC said in a statement.

"On the situation involving Amnesty International in India, we've been very, very closely following this issue not just in the administration, but I know that our members of Congress have as well.

"It has received attention at the highest levels of our government," a senior State Department official told reporters on Wednesday during a conference call.

The official was responding to a question on Amnesty International closing its India operations.

The official said that the US is looking forward to a response and a resolution to this situation that's consistent with international principles and the rule of law.

