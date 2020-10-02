STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

There are 'dual accountability standards' in Pakistan, will not remain quiet: Nawaz Sharif

Sharif said that although Prime Minister Imran Khan is to blame for the country's current state, 'it is those who brought him into power who are truly responsible'.

Published: 02nd October 2020 10:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2020 10:22 AM   |  A+A-

Ailing former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Former Prime Minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that he would no longer remain quiet on the "dual standards" of accountability in Pakistan.

Addressing a PML-N meeting through a video link from London, he said, "Nawaz Sharif is not made of the kind of stuff that can remain quiet on dual standards of accountability."

Sharif said that although Prime Minister Imran Khan is to blame for the country's current state, "it is those who brought him into power who are truly responsible".

ALSO READ | Pakistan court orders seizure of Nawaz Sharif's assets in Toshakhana graft case

In response to Sharif's recent speeches criticizing the government, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) on Thursday banned the broadcast and rebroadcast of any speech, interview or public address of absconders or proclaimed offenders.

Pakistan's regulatory body banned the broadcasting of content including commentary, opinions or suggestions about the potential fate of sub-judice matter.

"If licensee fails to comply with the aforementioned directives, the authority shall take action under Section 29 and 30 of PEMRA Ordinance which may result in the imposition of fine and suspension/revocation of licence," the court order was quoted by The Express Tribune.

Moreover, a Pakistan court on Thursday ordered authorities to seize Sharif's assets during a hearing of a case filed by the country's anti-graft body National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Dawn reported that the accountability watchdog filed a record of Sharif's "moveable and immoveable properties" as had been earlier directed by the court.

These developments come after Islamabad High Court (IHC) had slammed the former Prime Minister on Wednesday over his failure to appear before the court after permission was granted to fly abroad to get medical treatment in November last year.

"Accused [Sharif] knows that he went abroad after defeating the system. He must be laughing at the system while sitting abroad. It's shameful conduct by the accused," Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

Pakistan has fast-tracked the process to bring back PML-N leader from London, where he had been staying since November 2019 on medical grounds.

PM Imran Khan on Tuesday tasked relevant authorities with bringing back Sharif at the earliest. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting where the Prime Minister also issued the directive to pursue the matter vigorously. (ANI)

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Nawaz Sharif assets
India Matters
Google CEO Sundar Pichai (File Photo | AP)
Google CEO Sundar Pichai commits USD 1 billion to help publishers create quality news
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
'One in three doctors dying of coronavirus'
Image for representational purpose
TNIE Expressions | ‘We shouldn’t wait for a perfect vaccine for Covid-19’
For representational purposes
'Unscientific': Experts react as ICMR prescribes 'Antisera' therapy for Covid sans trials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Sylvain Helaine, the most tattooed man in France, also known as 'Mr. Snake'. (Photo | Sylvain Helaine, Instagram)
Meet Freaky Hoody - A French teacher with tattooes everywhere - even eyes and tongue
Standup comedian Saad Khan (Photo| Facebook)
In Conversation: Saad Khan, Shalini Narayan on lockdown matchmaking!
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp