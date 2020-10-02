US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania test COVID-19 positive after top aide contracts virus

By Online Desk

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, the president confirmed on Twitter.

The Trumps will begin their quarantine process shortly, the US President tweeted.

In a memorandum, the president’s physician said that the president and first lady “are both well at this time" and “plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.”

“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering," he added.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The news comes shortly after a senior aide Hope Hicks contracted the virus, whom Trump spent substantial time with this week.

“I just went for a test and we’ll see what happens," Trump had said during a call-in interview with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity on Thursday night.

Hicks, who serves as counselor to Trump and traveled with him to a rally Wednesday, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information. She is the most senior White House official to test positive so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to extend his best wishes to Trump and wished him and Melania a 'quick recovery and good health'.

US Vice President Mike Pence sent his 'love and prayers' to the couple after the announcement.

"We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery," he said.

The diagnosis marks a major blow for a president who has been trying desperately to convince the American public that the worst of the pandemic is behind them even as cases continue to rise just weeks before the November 3 election.

Further, Trump has also been accused multiple times of 'downplaying' the virus and criticised for his apparent refusal to abide by basic public health guidelines — including those issued by his own administration — such as wearing masks in public and practicing social distancing.

Instead, Trump has continued to hold campaign rallies that draw thousands of supporters.

The virus has killed more than 200,000 Americans and infected more than 7 million nationwide.

(With inputs from AP)