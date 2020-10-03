STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Suicide attack kills 13 in eastern Afghanistan: Officials

A suicide truck bomb attack on Saturday killed at least 13 people in eastern Afghanistan, government officials said.

Published: 03rd October 2020 04:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

For representational purposes

By Associated Press

KABUL: A suicide truck bomb attack on Saturday killed at least 13 people in eastern Afghanistan, government officials said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian says that at least 38 people were wounded in the blast in Nangarhar province's Ghanikhail district, when it hit near a mosque as locals were gathering for the afternoon prayers.

Provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani says that several armed men after the explosion wanted to enter the provincial district buildings but the Afghan forces killed them before reaching the facility.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but both Islamic State affiliates and Taliban are active in the area.

Both groups have carried out attacks against the Afghan government, national security and defense personnel, and civilians.

The attack happens as representatives of both the Afghan government and Taliban are opening intra-Afghan negotiations in the Middle Eastern State of Qatar to end the country's decades-long long war, following a US-Taliban peace deal signed February 29 in Doha.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan Bomb Attack Afghanistan Bombing Afghanistan Suicide Bombing Afghan Suicide Bombing Afghan Bombing Afghan Bomb Attack
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Ambushed Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Militants ambush Assam Rifles vehicle in Arunachal, 1 killed
Firefighters battle flames at the KPCL power plant, which witnessed a gas turbine blast, at Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Friday | Express
Gas turbine explodes at power plant in Karnataka, 15 injured
Gallery
Here is the list of contestants in the fourth season of popular reality show Bigg Boss in Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan.
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4: Check out the list of contestants
Shreyas Iyer showed his class with a captain's knock and pacer Anrich Nortje honoured his skipper's heroics by bowling a splendid penultimate over in Delhi Capitals' 18-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling IPL match here on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020 in PICS: Run feast continues in Sharjah as Delhi Capitals claim 18-run victory over KKR
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp