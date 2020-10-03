STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump taken to military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis, will work from there for next few days

As per Conley, Trump was given an 8-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail as a precautionary measure.

Published: 03rd October 2020 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, on Marine One after he tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

US President Donald Trump arrives at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, Md., Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, on Marine One after he tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump arrived at the Walter Reed military hospital for his COVID-19 treatment and from where he will work for the next few days, his spokesperson said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the president will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days," White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Friday, a day after he was tested positive for COVID-19.

"President Trump remains in good spirits, has mild symptoms, and has been working throughout the day," she said, adding that he appreciates the outpouring of support for both him and the first lady.

ALSO READ | Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis is 'bracing reminder' of seriousness of virus, says Joe Biden

The president flew to Walter Reed medical hospital in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington DC.

Earlier, president's physician Sean Conley, in a memo released by the White House, said as a precautionary measure the president received a single 8-gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail.

"He completed the infusion without the incident," Conley said.

In addition to the polyclonal antibodies, the president has been taking zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin and a daily aspirin, he said.

"As of this afternoon the president remains fatigued but in good spirits. He is being evaluated by a team of experts, and together we will be making recommendations to the president and first lady in regards to next best steps," president's physician said.

Dr Conley said First Lady Melania Trump remains well with "only a mild cough and headache", and the remainder of the first family "are well and tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 today".

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
donald trump COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
India set to launch hypersonic nuclear-capable Shaurya missile on Saturday
People light candles during a protest demanding justice for the Hathras case victim
Hathras case: Upper caste villagers demand CBI probe, say accused are innocent
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Ready to waive compound interest during moratorium for loans upto Rs 2 cr: Centre 
For representational purposes
Bored working from home? Uttarakhand offers 'workcation' from mountains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Atal tunnel world's longest highway tunnel in Manali Saturday Oct. 3 2020. (Photo | PTI, screenshot from livestream)
PM Modi inaugurates Atal Tunnel, longest highway tunnel in the world at 3,000-meter altitude
India successfully test fires hypersonic nuclear capable Shaurya missile
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities have expressed shock over the gang rape of a teenager in Hathras. B-Towners also voiced protest against the alleged cremation of the victim by the police without the consent of her family early on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
'Strictest punishment is needed for these barbaric men': Bollywood expresses shock over Hathras gang rape
Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of the acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their Twitter to react to the development. (Photo | PTI)
Bollywood reacts to the news of acquittal of accused in Babri Masjid demolition case
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp