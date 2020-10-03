STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US Presidential nominee Joe Biden tests negative for COVID-19

Biden also reminded the public to wear masks, maintain social distancing and wash their hands.

Published: 03rd October 2020

Jill Biden with husband Joe Biden. (Photo| AFP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his physician Dr Kevin O'Connor said in a statement on Friday.

"Vice President Joe Biden and Dr Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected," the statement read.

After Dr O'Connor's statement, Biden confirmed the news via Twitter: "I am happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

He was tested for the virus following the news of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's positive diagnosis for COVID-19 came out on Thursday night (local time).

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden wrote on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Biden and Trump had met for the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.

