STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nobel Prize 2020 for Physics awarded to Roger Penrose and jointly to Reinhard Genzel, Andrea Ghez

Last year's prize went to Canadian-born cosmologist James Peebles and Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz.

Published: 06th October 2020 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2020 03:51 PM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez (Photo | Nobel Prize, Twitter)

(L-R) Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez (Photo | Nobel Prize, Twitter)

By Online Desk

The Nobel Prize 2020 in the Physics category was awarded to Roger Penrose and the other half jointly to Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez.

Roger Penrose invented ingenious mathematical methods to explore Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. He showed that the theory leads to the formation of black holes, those monsters in time and space that capture everything that enters them.

Genzel and Ghez discovered that an invisible and extremely heavy object governs the orbits of stars at the centre of our galaxy. A supermassive black hole is the only currently known explanation.

A panel at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm announced the names of the winners some time after 3:30 pm (IST).

This category in the past has honoured discoveries about the tiniest of particles and the vast mysteries of outer space.

Some notable names who have been awarded this Nobel include Marie Curie, who received the honour alongside her husband Pierre Curie and Henri Becquerel in 1903 and became the first woman ever to win a Nobel.

ALSO READ | Nobel Prizes and COVID-19: Slow, basic science may pay off

Following her footsteps, Maria Goeppert-Mayer, who was the second woman recipient, was awarded the prize for her work on the nuclear shell structure of atoms in 1963 at age 57 and had done most of her research without being paid.

Notably, Albert Einstein received the prize in 1921 for his discovery of the law of the photoelectric effect.

The Nobel for Physics in 2019, was jointly awarded to Canadian-born cosmologist James Peebles for theoretical work about the early moments after the Big Bang, and Swiss astronomers Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz for discovering a planet outside our solar system.

Meanwhile, the prize in Medicine or Physiology category this year was announced yesterday and jointly received by three scientists, namely - Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice, and British scientist Michael Houghton for the discovery of 'Hepatitis C virus'.

The trio's discovery was termed monumental as it helped explain a major source of blood-borne hepatitis that couldn't be explained by the hepatitis A and B viruses.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and prize money of 10 million Swedish kronor (more than $1.1 million), courtesy of a bequest left 124 years ago by the prize's creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel.

The other prizes are chemists, literature, peace and economics.

(With AP inputs)

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nobel Prize 2020 Nobel Prize 2020 for Physics Nobel prize physics Roger Penrose Reinhard Genzel Andrea Ghez
India Matters
Embattled liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya (File Photo | AP)
Secret proceedings in UK delaying Vijay Mallya's extradition: MEA tells SC
For representational purposes (Photo | K Madhav, EPS)
Cinema halls can reopen from October 15 with 50% capacity
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
10% of world’s population may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO
Kajal Aggarwal (Facebook Photo)
'I am getting married to...': Actress Kajal Aggarwal to tie the knot on October 30

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh and PPCC President Sunil Kumar Jakhar during 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' over the farm reform bills. (Photo | PTI)
Modi government works for Adani and Ambani: Rahul Gandhi
President Donald Trump gives thumbs up as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | PTI)
Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters amid Covid treatment
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp