STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Biden against second debate if Trump still suffers from COVID-19

The second debate is scheduled for October 15 in Miami and the final one on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Published: 07th October 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the Colonial Early Education Program at the Colwyck Training Center, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 (Photo | AP)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday said he is against participating in his second debate with Donald Trump next week if the president still suffers from COVID-19.

"I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn't have a debate," Biden, a former US vice-president, told reporters on his return from Gettysburg.

The first of the three presidential debates between Biden, 77, and Trump, 74, was held on September 29.

The second debate is scheduled for October 15 in Miami and the final one on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Biden said they should follow very strict guidelines.

"Too many people have been infected. It's a very serious problem, so I will be guided by the guidelines of the Cleveland Clinic and what the docs say is the right thing to do," he said.

"I'm not sure what President Trump is all about now. I don't know what his status is. I'm looking forward to being able to debate him but I just hope all protocols are followed," Biden said.

Trump in a tweet on Tuesday said he is looking forward to the debate.

"I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!" said the president.

The only vice-presidential debate between Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris and Vice-President Mike Pence in scheduled for Wednesday in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"I think what they're doing at the Harris debate, I've been told, I don't know this for fact, they're using plexiglass, and are following what the Cleveland Clinic says," Biden told reporters in response to a question.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Donald Trump Joe Biden coronavirus United States
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp