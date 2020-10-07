STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Lebanon President Michel Aoun to hold consultations on new Prime Minister next week

Mustafa Adib's resignation on Sept. 26, dealt a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to break a dangerous stalemate in this crisis-hit Mideast country.

Published: 07th October 2020 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2020 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Lebanon President Michel Aoun (File Photo | AP)

Lebanon President Michel Aoun (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIRUT: Lebanon's President Michel Aoun has called for binding consultations with members of parliament next week to name a new prime minister, his office said Wednesday.

The announcement comes two weeks after the latest prime minister-designate resigned amid a political impasse over the formation of a new government.

Mustafa Adib's resignation on Sept. 26, dealt a blow to French President Emmanuel Macron's efforts to break a dangerous stalemate in this crisis-hit Mideast country.

The consultations are set for Oct. 15.

Adib's resignation nearly a month after he was appointed to the job came at a time when Lebanon is going through a severe economic and financial crisis, made worse by the spread of the coronavirus, and desperately needs international assistance.

ALSO WATCH: 

The crisis has been amplified by the devastating explosion in Beirut's port in August that killed 194 people, wounded about 6,500 and caused billions of dollars in damage.

After Adib's resignation, Macron accused Lebanon's political class of "collective betrayal" and choosing "to favor their partisan and individual interests to the general detriment of the country."

Lebanon's two main Shiite parties, the militant Hezbollah and its ally Amal led by parliamentary Speaker Nabih Berri, had insisted on retaining the finance ministry in the new government and on naming all the Shiite Cabinet ministers.

Adib, Lebanon's ambassador to Germany, rejected those conditions and stepped down.

Macron has been pressing Lebanese politicians to form a Cabinet made up of non-partisan specialists that can work on urgent reforms to extract Lebanon from the financial crisis.

Macron has traveled twice to Beirut since the Beirut port explosion and has made it a personal mission to try to repair the damaged country, raising resentment from some who see it as a neo-colonial foray.

Outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab resigned six days after the Beirut blast on Aug. 4, when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates, a highly explosive chemical used in fertilizers, exploded at Beirut's port.

The material had been stored at the facility for six years.

What ignited the nitrates remains unknown.

More than two dozen people, mostly port and customs officials, have been detained so far.

The judge in charge of the investigation has questioned top security officials, former Cabinet ministers and port employees.

It was not clear if Lebanon's political groups have agreed on the future premier but former Prime Minister Najib Mikati has reportedly put forward a proposal for a 20-member Cabinet consisting of 14 experts and six politicians.

The international community has said it will not help Lebanon financially before wide reforms in the tiny country are implemented to fight widespread corruption and mismanagement.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lebanon Lebanon new Prime Minister Lebanon PM Lebanon blast
India Matters
A health worker collects nasal swabs for Covid-19 from inside a sample collection unit in Chennai. (Photo | U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
COVID: Second infection can be worse than first for some, shows study
World Bank chief David Malpass (Photo | AP)
By 2021, 15 crore likely to be in extreme poverty due to COVID-19: World Bank
T Natarajan in action during the IPL
T Natarajan: This dailywage labourer's son is more than just an IPL hero
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls to reopen on Oct 15: Here's what filmgoers need to know

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with party General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala addresses a press conference in Patiala (Photo | PTI)
Lathicharge minor compared to what Hathras victim's family went through: Rahul Gandhi
The British economy recouped some further lost ground during July after a swath of coronavirus restrictions were lifted, official figures showed. (File photo | AP)
COVID19: Britain hit by test failing, finds 16,000 extra cases
Gallery
Face masks will be mandatory inside the cinema halls at all times. (Photo | EPS)
Movie halls, theatres to reopen on October 15 after pandemic lockdown: Masks to snacks, here's what filmgoers need to know
185: Jonny Bairstow & David Warner (SRH), 2019 vs RCB (Photo | AP)
Shane Watson-Faf du Plessis stand isn't IPL's highest opening wicket partnership! Find out the best opening records of the league here.
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp