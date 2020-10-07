STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
North Korea's ex-ambassador to Italy defected to South: Lawmaker

Lawmaker Ha Tae-keung, wrote on Facebook that Jo arrived in South Korea last year and is under the protection of the South Korean government.

Published: 07th October 2020 01:39 PM

People watch a TV showing an image of Jo Song Gil, the North Korea's former ambassador to Italy, during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.

By PTI

SEOUL: A senior North Korea diplomat who had vanished in Italy in late 2018 lives in South Korea under government protection, a lawmaker said Wednesday.

If confirmed, Jo Song Gil, the North's former ambassador to Italy, would be the highest-level North Korean official to defect to rival South Korea since the 1997 arrival of Hwang Jang-yop, a senior ruling Workers' Party official who once tutored leader Kim Jong Un's father, late leader Kim Jong Il.

South Korea's spy agency earlier told lawmakers that Jo had left his official residence in Rome with his wife in November 2018 and was under protection at an unspecified location outside the European country.

Lawmaker Ha Tae-keung, who sits on the intelligence committee of the National Assembly, wrote on Facebook that Jo arrived in South Korea last year and is under the protection of the South Korean government.

Ha said he was confirming Jo's arrival on behalf of the committee to prevent a media frenzy, after a South Korean TV station reported about his defection on Tuesday evening.

Ha said the committee decided not to provide further details about Jo for his safety.

Ha didn't say how he obtained the information.

It's likely that he was debriefed about Jo by the National Intelligence Service, the country's main spy agency, as committee members routinely meet NIS officers for discussions on North Korea.

The NIS said it was checking reports about Jo's arrival.

South Korea's foreign and unification ministries said they couldn't confirm the reports.

Before Jo, Thae Yong Ho, a former minister at the North Korean Embassy in London, was the most senior North Korean diplomat to defect to South Korea.

He came to Seoul in 2016 and was elected to parliament this year.

Thae said he had decided to defect because didn't want his children to live miserable lives in North Korea and he was disappointed with Kim Jong Un.

Thae issued a statement urging media outlets to refrain from exposing too much about Jo, citing worries about possible reprisal on his daughter left in North Korea.

The motive for Jo's departure from his Rome residence isn't known.

North Korea's state media haven't mentioned his possible defection.

About 33,000 North Koreans have fled to South Korea since the late 1990s to avoid political suppression and poverty in the North.

