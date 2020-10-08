STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

President Trump betrayed America's friends, embraced dictators: Kamala Harris

Harris highlighted that Russia interfered in the 2016 US Presidential elections and said Trump prefers to take the word of Putin over the American intelligence.

Published: 08th October 2020 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th October 2020 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, at University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (Photo | AP)

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, at University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Democratic vice president nominee Kamala Harris has accused President Donald Trump of "betraying our friends and embracing dictators" as she attacked his "unilateral approach" to his foreign policy that led to America pulling out of the landmark Iran nuclear deal and making the country less safer.

During the only vice presidential debate during the 2020 presidential election held in Salt Lake City, Utah on Wednesday night, the 55-year-old California Senator stressed foreign policy "might sound complicated" but really is about relationships.

"You've got to keep your word to your friends. You've got to be loyal to your friends. People who've stood with you, you've got to stand with them," Harris said during the 90-minute debate.

"Donald Trump has betrayed our friends and has embraced dictators around the world," she said, inviting strong rebuttal from Vice President Mike Pence who said the Trump administration has "stood strong with our allies."

"We've strengthened our alliances and stood strong against those who would do us harm," Pence said, strongly defending his boss.

Criticising the Trump administration for taking the US out of the Iran nuclear deal and isolating America, Harris called Trump's foreign policy "unilateral", and "isolationist".

President Trump withdrew the US from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, in May 2018, in one of the biggest foreign policy decisions.

The move was opposed by US allies "France, Britain and Germany. The landmark deal was the crowning diplomatic achievement of former president Barack Obama.

"Pew, a reputable research firm, has done an analysis that shows that leaders of all our formerly allied countries now hold in greater esteem and respect Xi Jinping, the head of the Chinese Communist Party president, than they do Donald Trump," Harris said.

"This is where we are today because of a failure of leadership."

On his part, Pence highlighted the Trump administration's record on combating Islamic state and said President Trump "unleashed the American military" and took down Iraqi terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a man responsible for the deaths of thousands.

He said the president had ordered operation that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani early this year.

Harris highlighted that Russia interfered in the 2016 US Presidential elections and said Trump prefers to take the word of Russian President Vladimir Putin over the American intelligence community.

Harris, who aspires to be the first woman vice-president in history, and Pence were separated by plexiglass barriers during the debate.

They sat 12.25 feet apart on the debate stage.

Harris, whose mother was from India and father from Jamaica, scripted history in August when she was picked up by the Democratic Party as its vice presidential nominee.

She is the first Black woman and the first Asian-American woman to be selected as the vice presidential nominee of a major political party in the US.

It is for the first time in the American history that an Indian-origin person has taken up the podium for a vice presidential debate.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamala Harris Donald Trump America Iran nuclear deal
India Matters
Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan in Chennai (File photo | EPS)
Ram Vilas Paswan, cabinet minister under five PMs, passes away at 74
Fresh blow to Indians as Donald Trump tightens H-1B visa rules
Jagan govt firm on Amaravati land scam probe, appeal finally listed in SC
Security personnel keep watch as residents step out to buy essential goods in Shaheen Bagh; (Below) A view of a wholesale market in Ghaziabad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Occupying public ways for protest illegal, rules SC on Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
The Indian Air Force has been a force to reckon with whenever pressed into service against the foes. However, the brave hearts of the force have carried out several rescue operations across the country. As the guardians of Indian skies turn 88 today, here is a look back at 'Operation Rahat' launched by the IAF after Uttarakhand was rocked by flash floods in 2013. (Photo | PTI)
National Air Force Day | Operation Rahat: When IAF completed world's biggest heliborne rescue operation to save thousands in flood-hit Uttarakhand  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp