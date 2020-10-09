STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Food is the best vaccine against chaos: 'World Food Program' wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

The Norwegian Nobel Committee headed by Berit Reiss-Andersen in Oslo announced the win on Friday. 

Published: 09th October 2020 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 03:03 PM   |  A+A-

The World Food Programme won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

The World Food Programme won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. (Photo | Illustration, Niklas Elmehed)

By Online Desk

The World Food Programme has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger, and for its fight for peace in conflict-ridden places. 

The Norwegian Nobel Committee headed by Berit Reiss-Andersen in Oslo announced the win on Friday. 

The World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation addressing hunger and promoting food security.

The Nobel Prize was awarded to the WFP for their many programs involving eradicating hunger.

In 2019, the WFP provided assistance to close to 100 million people in 88 countries who are victims of acute food insecurity and hunger.

In 2015, eradicating hunger was adopted as one of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The WFP is the UN’s primary instrument for realising this goal.

In recent years, the situation has taken a negative turn. In 2019, 135 million people suffered from acute hunger, the highest number in many years. Most of the increase was caused by war and armed conflict.

The organisation itself has stated, “Until the day we have a medical vaccine, food is the best vaccine against chaos.”

There have been much speculation about who would win the peace prize this year -- with major names like climate activist from Sweden, Greta Thunberg, who made headlines around the world. 

ALSO READ: American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel literature prize

And the most visible opponent of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Alexei Navalny who was just recently released from a hospital where he was taken care of for 32 days, after he was poisoned. 

Just a while ago, U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for his "landmark" UAE-Israel deal, which which the White House deemed as "hard-earned and well-deserved honour."

Of the 318 candidates — 211 individuals and 107 organizations. Select groups, including national lawmakers, heads of states and some international institutions can make these nominations. 

ALSO READ: Nobel Prize 2020 for Chemistry jointly received by Emmanuelle Charpentier, Jennifer A. Doudna for work in 'gene technology'

Unfortunately, frontline warriors of COVID-19 came to limelight only after the virus was declared a pandemic in March, and because the deadline for nominations is in early February, they will not be contenders. 

(With inputs from AP)

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
World Food Programme Nobel Peace Prize nobel prize 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
India Matters
Free Covid 19 testing Done at BHEL Bus stop in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)
New headache: Post-COVID symptoms in kids puzzle Bengaluru doctors
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File photo | PTI)
Worst is over, says RBI governor while predicting three-speed recovery; rates left unchanged
Watch out for mask mouth syndrome
River Ganga in Varanasi. (Photo| PTI)
Ganga river much cleaner than its tarnished image: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos


Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

COVID: Reinfection can be worse than first episode for some, shows study
Gallery
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan passed away on Thursday night. Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Ram Vilas Paswan: Check out some rare photos of the veteran politician
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp