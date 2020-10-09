Food is the best vaccine against chaos: 'World Food Program' wins 2020 Nobel Peace Prize

By Online Desk

The World Food Programme has won the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize for its efforts to combat hunger, and for its fight for peace in conflict-ridden places.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee headed by Berit Reiss-Andersen in Oslo announced the win on Friday.

The World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organisation addressing hunger and promoting food security.

The Nobel Prize was awarded to the WFP for their many programs involving eradicating hunger.

In 2019, the WFP provided assistance to close to 100 million people in 88 countries who are victims of acute food insecurity and hunger.

In 2015, eradicating hunger was adopted as one of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The WFP is the UN’s primary instrument for realising this goal.

In recent years, the situation has taken a negative turn. In 2019, 135 million people suffered from acute hunger, the highest number in many years. Most of the increase was caused by war and armed conflict.

The organisation itself has stated, “Until the day we have a medical vaccine, food is the best vaccine against chaos.”

