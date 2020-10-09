STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India, Nepal discuss increased flight connectivity and tourism circuits

Civil Aviation Minister Yogesh Bhattarai told Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra that enhanced air connectivity would boost tourism in both countries.

Published: 09th October 2020 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

India-Nepal ties

Flags of Nepal (Left) and India (File photos | PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's Culture and Civil Aviation Minister Yogesh Bhattarai met Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Thursday and discussed ways to promote tourism in both countries, including increased flights to remote locations and revival of historically important tourism circuits.

Kwatra, who was appointed India's envoy to Nepal earlier this year, met Minister Bhattarai at the Tourism Office here on Friday. Bhattarai told Kwatra that enhanced air connectivity would boost tourism in both countries.

Nepal had earlier sent a letter to the Indian authorities regarding new air-gateways to Bhairahawa, Nepalgunj and Mahendranagar. In the meeting on Friday, resumption of flights between Kathmandu and Indian cities -- currently under suspension due to COVID-19 outbreak -- was also discussed.

The two sides said 'Ramayana Circuit' concept must be implemented at the earliest, as part of which travel itineraries would cover historically important religious sites in India and Nepal. Pashupatinath, Lumbini and Janakpur are religious tourism destinations of note which do not fall under the 'Ramayana Circuit', said Bhattarai, who also heads Nepal's tourism ministry.

Ambassador Kwatra told the minister that the Indian government looks forward to developing religious sites in Nepal and pledged assistance to revive the tourism sector in the country which is hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

Sources said the meeting ended on a positive note but no final decision was taken.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Nepal talks Nepal tourism India Nepal ties India Nepal flights
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp