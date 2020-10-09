STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Kyrgyzstan president Sooronbai Jeenbekov declares state of emergency amid protests

Jeenbekov has faced calls to step down from hundreds of protesters who stormed government buildings after parliamentary vote was reportedly swept by pro-government parties.

Published: 09th October 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

People protest during a rally against the results of a parliamentary vote in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan

People protest during a rally against the results of a parliamentary vote in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: The embattled president of Kyrgyzstan ordered a nearly two-week state of emergency Friday in the capital in a bid to end the political turmoil that has been sparked by a disputed parliamentary election.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov decreed that the state of emergency, which starts at 8 pm on Friday and runs through 8 am on October 21, could include a curfew and travel restrictions. He also ordered the military to deploy troops to Bishkek, the capital, to enforce the measure.

It was unclear whether police and the military would comply with the order. Jeenbekov has faced calls to step down from hundreds of protesters who stormed government buildings the night after Sunday's parliamentary vote was reportedly swept by pro-government parties.

The demonstrators also freed former President Almazbek Atambayev, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison in June on charges of corruption and abuse of office that he and his supporters described as a political vendetta by Jeenbekov.

The turmoil marks a third time in 15 years that protesters have moved to topple a government in Kyrgyztsan, a Central Asian nation of 6.5 million that is one of the poorest to emerge from the former Soviet Union.

Like in the uprisings that ousted Kyrgyz presidents in 2005 and 2010, the current protests have been driven by clan rivalries that play a key role in the country's politics. After an initial attempt to break up protesters immediately after the vote, police have pulled back and refrained from intervening with the demonstrations.

Under pressure from protesters, the Central Election Commission has overturned the parliamentary vote results and protest leaders have moved quickly to form a new government.

An emergency parliament session on Tuesday named lawmaker Sadyr Zhaparov as a new prime minister, but the move was immediately contested by other protest groups, plunging the country into political chaos. Atambayev spoke to demonstrators who flooded central Bishkek on Friday, urging them to refrain from violence. "I'm against using force, everything should be done by peaceful means," he said.

Soon after he spoke, supporters of Zhaparov assailed Atambayev's supporters, hurling stones and bottles. Jeenbekov has used infighting between his foes to dig in. He said on Thursday that he may consider stepping down, but only after the political situation stabilizes.

Kyrgyzstan is strategically located on the border with China and once was home to a US air base used for refueling and logistics for the war in Afghanistan. The country is a member of Russia-dominated economic and security alliances, hosts a Russian air base and depends on Moscow's economic support.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chaired Friday's session of his Security Council to discuss the situation in Kyrgyzstan, among other issues. "It was noted that it's necessary to quickly stabilize the situation to prevent it from sliding into chaos," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said after the meeting.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev Krgyzstan protests Sooronbai Jeenbekov Bishkek
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp