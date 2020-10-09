STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sri Lanka orders closure of restaurants, bars, nightclubs to contain coronavirus

Police have imposed a curfew on the neighbourhoods where many of the patients live.

Published: 09th October 2020 01:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th October 2020 01:46 PM   |  A+A-

A Sri Lankan health worker sprays disinfectants as people wait to give swab samples to test for COVID-19 near a mobile testing vehicle outside a hospital in Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan health authorities were working Friday to contain a growing cluster of new coronavirus infections, ordering the closure of bars, restaurants, casinos, nightclubs and spas.

The Indian Ocean island nation over the weekend reported its first locally transmitted infection in more than two months, a cluster centred around a garment factory in densely populated Western province.

By Friday the number of infections linked to the cluster climbed to 1,053, with more than 2,000 more people asked to quarantine at home.

The majority of infected people are co-workers of the first patient, who is a worker at the garment factory.

Schools and key public offices have closed, public gatherings have been ordered halted and restrictions have been imposed on public transport.

Western province is also home to the capital, Colombo.

Since the pandemic began, Sri Lanka has reported 4,459 infections and 13 deaths.

Of the total patients, 3,278 have recovered.

