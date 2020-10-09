STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun to visit India and Bangladesh next week

Biegun's engagements in India will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the two nations can work together.

WASHINGTON: US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit New Delhi next week to meet senior officials and deliver the keynote remarks at the India-US Forum. Biegun would be in India from October 12 to 14, after which he will travel to Bangladesh on a two-day visit, according to an official announcement here on Friday.

Building on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's October 6 meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and ahead of the US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue later this year, Biegun's engagements in India will focus on advancing the United States-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and how the two nations can work together to advance peace, prosperity, and security in the Indo-Pacific and around the globe, the release said.

From October 14 to 16 Biegun will be in Dhaka to meet senior government officials and reaffirm the US-Bangladesh partnership.

The State Department said that his engagements in Bangladesh will focus on advancing common vision of a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and secure Indo-Pacific region with shared prosperity for all. It added that the US-Bangladesh cooperation on COVID-19 response and recovery and sustainable economic development will also be part of the agenda.

