STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Appear by Nov 24 or become proclaimed offender, Pakistan court tells Nawaz Sharif 

The Registrar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a written order about the proceedings on the appeal by Sharif in Al-Azizia and Avenfield graft cases, the Dawn News reported.

Published: 10th October 2020 01:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2020 01:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court has ordered Nawaz Sharif to appear before it by November 24 to avoid being declared a proclaimed offender after the former premier allegedly refused to receive non-bailable arrest warrants at his residence in London.

The Registrar of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a written order about the proceedings on the appeal by Sharif in Al-Azizia and Avenfield graft cases, the Dawn News reported.

On October 7, the court recorded the statements of Dildar Ali Abro, the first secretary (consular affairs), and Rao Abdul Hannan, consular attaché, Pakistan High Commission, London, as well as Mohammad Mubashir Khan, director for Europe-I, at the Foreign Ministry.

They told the court that efforts were made in compliance with the court orders to effect service of non-bailable warrants of arrest on Sharif to ensure his attendance in the court.

Despite efforts, that service of warrant, issued by the Islamabad High Court on September 15, could not be effected, they said.

Irked by the attitude of Sharif's representatives at his residence in London, the high court on October 7 ordered that the advertisements be issued in newspapers to summon him.

The court directed the federal government to bear the cost of the advertisements in the Dawn and Jang newspapers The government later told the court that Rs 60,000 were paid for advertisement in the nominated papers.

The court has asked Sharif to appear before it by November 24 otherwise he would be designated as a proclaimed offender.

The proclamation may result in the confiscation of his properties as well as passport.

Sharif has been living in London since November last year after he was allowed by the courts and the government to go there for a period of eight weeks for medical treatment.

But he did not come back, while his lawyers told the court that he was still recovering.

However, he made a scathing speech on September 20, blaming the armed forces for interference in politics.

After the speech, pressure is rising on Sharif to come back to face corruption cases against him.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Pakistan government
India Matters
Image of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) used for representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
It's time we accept that talks won't make China change: US amid Ladakh standoff
Hotels, guest houses worried as guests hide Covid status
Covid takes a toll on mental health; 30% increase in patients
Delhi's 'Baba ka Dhaba' becomes famous, elderly couple now happy and resting!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A woman and her daughter cover their faces to protect themselves from the toxic air in New Delhi (Photo | PTI )
Delhi Pollution: Kejriwal launches first-of-its-kind tree transplantation policy
India successfully test-fires new generation anti-radiation missile 'Rudram-1'
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp