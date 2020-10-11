STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China backs Iran nuclear deal, calls for new Middle East forum

Wang and Javid Zarif also reaffirmed their commitment to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Published: 11th October 2020 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (File Photo| AFP)

By AFP

BEIJING: China's foreign minister Wang Yi has called for a new forum to defuse tensions in the Middle East after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart where he reiterated Beijing's support for Tehran.

Wang and Javid Zarif also reaffirmed their commitment to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, according to the Chinese foreign ministry, an implicit rebuke of the United States for abandoning the accord during their Saturday meeting in China's southwestern Tengchong city.

Iran has been locked in an acrimonious relationship with Saudi Arabia, the other major Middle Eastern power, over the war in Yemen, Iranian influence in Iraq and Saudi support for Washington's sanctions on Tehran.

"China proposes to build a regional multilateral dialogue platform with equal participation of all stakeholders," said the Chinese foreign ministry statement.

The forum would "enhance mutual understanding through dialogue and explore political and diplomatic solutions to security issues in the Middle East", the statement added.

Wang added that support for the Iranian nuclear deal, negotiated by the Obama administration but ultimately abandoned by Donald Trump, would be a precondition of entry to the forum.

Zarif said on Twitter his "fruitful talks" with Wang amounted to a rejection of "US unilateralism" and had also focused on strategic ties and collaboration on the development of a coronavirus vaccine.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China Middle East Iran nuclear deaL United States Donald Trump
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp