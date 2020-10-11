STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Not one North Korean fell victim to COVID-19, says Kim Jong Un

Meanwhille, Kim also received a congratulatory message from China President Xi Jinping on the 75th founding anniversary of the WPK.

Published: 11th October 2020 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2020 12:14 PM   |  A+A-

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting of the Seventh Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea in North Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PYONGYANG: As North Korea marked its 75th anniversary of the founding of its ruling Workers' Party on Saturday, its leader Kim Jong Un addressed the audience at a military parade that he wanted to thank the people of his country for their good health and for not "one of them having fallen victim" to the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the world.

In his address broadcast by North Korean television, Kim said: "I thank them for their good health without any one of them having fallen victim to the malignant virus. The fact that we have defended all our people from the harmful epidemic disease sweeping the whole world can be said to be a natural duty and success of our Party. However, I am moved by this success, and as I see their healthy appearance, I can find no word other than thanks."

He further said that it was "a great victory achieved by the people of North Korea themselves," Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

"For our Party, the life of every one of our people is more precious than anything else, and their good health means the very existence of our Party, state and everything on this land," he said.

North Korea has said that it did not have any cases of coronavirus, even as the world grappled with the pandemic which is believed to have originated in neighbouring China's Wuhan.

Meanwhille, Kim also received a congratulatory message from China President Xi Jinping on the 75th founding anniversary of the WPK.

Jinping mentioned that China was "greatly pleased" over the reliable leadership of Workers' Party and their achievements

"Today, there has been a great change unprecedented in 100 years worldwide and the international and regional situations have become complicated and serious amid the spread of COVID-19," wrote Jinping, as reported by KCNA.

"We have an intent to successfully defend, consolidate and develop the China-Korea relations together with Korean comrades and propel the long-lasting and stable development of the socialist cause of the two countries and thus provide the two countries and the two peoples with greater happiness and make new and active contributions to realizing the regional peace, stability, development and prosperity," the Chinese President wrote.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
north korea military parade Kim Jong Un
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Open war: CM Jagan hits out at HC judges, SC judge Ramana in letter to CJI
Activists hold placards and shout slogans during a protest against the death of Hathras gang rape victim. (Photo | PTI)
Dalit victims of atrocities face double trouble
Two of the accused in the TRP manipulation racket case being produced at Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Friday | PTI
TRP scam: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting calls for report from BARC
Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, founder-chairman, Narayana Health
NMC to create doctors for every district in two years: Dr Devi Shetty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Indian Air Force sets new record of highest skydive landing at Khardungla Pass in Leh
President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters on Saturday. (Photo | AP)
‘Don't Be Afraid Of COVID’: Trump returns to White House, removes mask
Gallery
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
#1 14 balls: KL RAHUL (KXIP) vs Delhi Daredevils: 08 April 2018, 51 runs. (Photo | PTI)
IPL stats & records: Nicholas Pooran's 17-ball fifty isn't IPL's fastest! Here are the top-ten swiftest half-centuries in the tournament's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp