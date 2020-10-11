Photo story of elephants eating from garbage dump wins Sri Lankan photographer prestigious award

By Online Desk

Some photos speak louder than words and the photographs titled 'The story Of Pallakaddu Elephants' does exactly that.

A herd of elephants eating from a garbage dump in Sri Lanka has been awarded the first prize in Royal Society of Biology (RSB) photography competition 2020.

Clicked by a freelance photographer Tilaxan Tharmapalan, the images tell a devastating story of a herd of elephants foraging on a waste tip in Sri Lanka.

According to the BBC, the competition titled "Our Changing World" has won Tilaxan £1,000 in prize money.

Open funding request

The #exhibition #request #funding from the well-wishers, #sponsors, institutions and art lovers to install the above exhibition in the important cities in Sri Lanka with the aim of raising awareness of #environmental and animal protection through the story. pic.twitter.com/GICfPRG5yL — Tharmapalan Tilaxan (@tilaxan_t) October 6, 2020

The photos have brought the condition of wildlife animals around the world and the need for animal protection back into the limelight.

​"I'm very pleased to hear that my photo of The Story Of Pallakaddu Elephants has won the 2020 Royal Society of Biology's photographic competition. As announced at their award ceremony in London last night." read Tilaxan Tharmapalan's Facebook post in which he shared this achievement.

"This award improves my self-confidence and gives me more responsibilities for my future projects. I will be assured you that I will do more hard work to achieve my goals in the field of photography." he further added.