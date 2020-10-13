STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia's COVID-19 daily growth hits new record with 13,868 new cases

The response center reported 244 new coronavirus-related fatalities, up from 125 on Monday, raising Russia's total death toll to 22,966.

Published: 13th October 2020 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

Russia Coronavirus

As many as 7,550 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

MOSCOW: Russia has registered 13,868 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 13,592 on Monday, breaking the daily growth record and taking the cumulative case total to 1,326,178, the country's coronavirus response center said on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 13,868 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 3,892 (28.1 percent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said in a statement, specifying that the total count has reached 1,326,178.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

The largest increase was identified in Moscow, where 4,618 new positive tests were registered (up from 4,395 on Monday). A total of 557 new cases were recorded in St. Petersburg (up from 538 on Monday) and 420 cases were confirmed in the Moscow region (down from 440 on Monday).

The response center reported 244 new coronavirus-related fatalities, up from 125 on Monday, raising Russia's total death toll to 22,966.

As many as 7,550 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered over the last day, up from 3,793 on Monday, bringing the total number of discharges to 1,031,785.

ALSO WATCH:

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus Coronavirus in India Coronavirus Lockdown
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp