STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

World's largest vivid pink diamond from Russia to be auctioned on November 11

The 14.83-carat diamond, named "The Spirit of the Rose," is the largest vivid purple-pink diamond ever offered at auction.

Published: 13th October 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Pink diamond

For representational purpose (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MOSCOW: One of the world's largest fancy vivid purple-pink and internally flawless diamonds from Russia will be sold at Sotheby's Geneva Magnificent Jewels and Noble Jewels auction on November 11, media reported on Monday.

The 14.83-carat diamond, named "The Spirit of the Rose," is the largest vivid purple-pink diamond ever offered at auction and it is estimated to be worth USD 23-38 million, according to Forbes.

The Gemological Institute of America graded the diamond with the highest color and clarity and classified it as a Type IIa diamond, which is the purest of all diamond crystals. This classification is usually attributed to less than 2 per cent of all gem-quality diamonds.

"This sale is the result of a long time relationship between Alrosa and Sotheby's, several months of discussion about this masterpiece and the best way to offer it for sale," Benoit Repellin, director, specialist and head of Magnificent Jewels sales for Sotheby's Jewellery Department, said, as quoted by the media outlet.

This oval-shaped gem was created from a 27.85-carat clear pink rough diamond discovered in Russia's northeastern Sakha Republic in a mine owned by Russian mining giant Alrosa, the publication said. The diamond was named after the Russian ballet "The Spirit of the Rose," staged and produced by Sergei Diaghilev and premiered on April 19, 1911.

More from World.
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pink diamond Sotheby
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo| EPS)
Petition in SC against Jagan over press meet against top judge
National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)
Gold smuggling accused has IS links, says NIA
Image used for representational purpose.
Incidence of breast cancer high among women in Chennai: Study
Wearing masks has become the norm as the pandemic rages on. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Universal mask use may save 1.32 lakh lives till February

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Herd Immunity is scientifically and ethically problematic: WHO Chief
Bengaluru may be worst-affected by COVID-19 at present
Gallery
Dwayne Bravo - Wickets: 104 - The only bowler with over 100 wickets for the Yellow Army, Bravo has 104 scalps to his name. He is the franchise's all-time leading wicket-taker. Bravo won the Purple Cap in 2013 and 2015. (Photo| Twitter)
From Dwayne Bravo to Ravindra Jadeja: Chennai Super Kings' highest wicket-takers in IPL - top five list
No, Manchester United captain Harry Maguire isn't the most trolled footballer in England. In fact, he is not even among the top-ten. 'Compare.bet' have come up with the list of ten most targeted players on Twitter, analysing the percentage of negative twe
Revealed: Ten most trolled Premier League players on Twitter. Topper Marcus Rashford joined by Manchester United teammate, Tottenham captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp