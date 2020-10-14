STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China carries out 4.2 million tests in Qingdao

China on Wednesday reported 27 new cases of coronavirus, including 13 new cases of local transmission and 14 cases brought from outside the country.

A medical staff takes a swab from a woman as residents line up for the COVID-19 test near the residential area in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province

A medical staff takes a swab from a woman as residents line up for the COVID-19 test near the residential area in Qingdao in east China's Shandong province. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: China says it has carried out more than 4.2 million tests in the northern port city of Qingdao, with no new cases of coronavirus found among the almost 2 million sets of results received.

The city has reported a total of 12 cases, six with symptoms and six without, since the new outbreak was first spotted over the weekend at a hospital.

China on Wednesday reported 27 new cases of coronavirus, including 13 new cases of local transmission and 14 cases brought from outside the country. The local cases included seven that had been shifted to confirmed from asymptomatic. It wasn’t immediately clear whether any of those involved cases reported in Qingdao.

China has reported a total of 4,634 deaths among 85,611 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

